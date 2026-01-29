The Five Game Stretch That Will Define Georgia Tech's Season

Georgia Tech will not have an easy schedule in 2026. It is significantly tougher compared to 2025. The Yellow Jackets will play 11 Power 4 opponents next fall, and the only non-Power 4 opponent will be the Mercer Bears

The Defining Stretch

During this five-game stretch, the Yellow Jackets will be on the road for three of the games. It is the final stretch of the season, and it will be a big determining factor to see if the Yellow Jackets will make an ACC title game and potentially have a shot at the playoffs.

The critical stretch for the Yellow Jackets begins on Halloween when they travel on the road to play Pittsburgh. The Panthers stopped the Yellow Jackets chances of making it to an ACC title game after going up 28-0 and surviving a big comeback from Georgia Tech to pull out a 42-28 victory. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 12-6. The Panthers have won five of the last six contests over the Yellow Jackets. There will be an added boost when it comes to this game, and you know the Yellow Jackets are going to want revenge.

Louisville is a fairly newer series, and it is tied at 2-2. Louisville has won the last two contests over Georgia Tech. For the Yellow Jackets, this game will be at home and a chance to end the streak for Louisville. Only one of the four games played in this series has ended in single digits. The Cardinals, since joining the ACC has been one of the better teams and one that always contends in the conference. Won’t be an easy game for the Yellow Jackets despite being at home.

Clemson will have a different look compared to a year ago, with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator, and playmakers in 2026. The Tigers have been dominating the series as of late, winning nine of the last 10 contests. Georgia Tech ended the chance of a potential 10-game series streak with a walk-off 55-yard game-winning field goal from Aidan Birr as time expired. Usually, the Tigers are a tough, formidable opponent for the Yellow Jackets. Games with Clemson and Georgia Tech always deliver.

Like last year, Wake Forest could be a game that clinches an ACC title berth for the Yellow Jackets if they have the same type of success next season. Head coach Jake Dickert led the Demon Deacons to a 9-4 record and a bowl victory in 2025. Last year’s meeting had some controversy on a non offsides call against the Yellow Jackets that allowed them to get the ball back and force overtime. Georgia Tech ultimately prevailed and pulled out the victory. There is a revenge element in this game for Wake Forest. The fanbase showed all in 2025 that they would show up and show out for the team. Georgia Tech may have another opportunity in front oftheir home crowd to clinch

Georgia has won eight consecutive games in the matchup against Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart is 3-0 against head coach Brent Key in their matchups, including an eight-overtime game a few years ago. However, the games have been closer in the series, with a chance for the Yellow Jackets to win. This game is vital because it could be a scenario where the Yellow Jackets could need to beat Georgia to make the playoffs. The Bulldogs have been a staple in the SEC during the Smart era and have consistently won the SEC championship. A win against them would bolster their resume and make them practically undeniable especially if they are good.

This stretch marks the grind of the season, and one that will be critical for Georgia Tech if they want to make their first-ever College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech will need to go a minimum of 4-1 during this stretch to be a contender and have a shot of coming out on top and playing for an ACC crown and getting a spot. A difference in 2026 is that all Power 4 champions from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Big 10 get an automatic berth in the playoffs. So the easiest path to the playoffs is to win your conference. That stretch will go a long way in determining if they can secure a berth in the ACC title game.

