Three Early Observations From Georgia Tech's First Two Weeks Of Spring Practice

Georgia Tech spring practice is fully underway, and the Yellow Jackets will play their spring game on April 18th. We are going to take a look at some key areas and points that have been sticking out at spring practice.

1. Size

You want to talk about retooling your roster from top to bottom and improving it; that is just what head coach Brent Key did with his program this offseason. It was a point of emphasis and something he attacked. Coach Key didn’t just want big boys, but ones who could move and maintain body control. The early results are paying off for him as he likes what he sees in terms of size on his roster. Here is what Coach Key had to say about the size.

“Size. I think today was telling something you know, wearing underwear out there running around, and we had three competitive team periods when you were just spiders on, but I bet I didn't see two or three guys on the ground, you know, looking at evaluating a big man, especially when you're looking to increase your size. That's something, you know, to me the number one quality when you're increasing the size of your roster is their balance and body control. They have the ability to play with the base and stay off the ground. You got guys out there who, in years past, you know, we'd have guys on the ground and, you know, especially when you get some of the new guys, the freshmen, I mean, we got some freshmen offensive linemen out there, some freshmen and redshirt freshmen that they don't look like freshmen at all. I mean, those twins are not just big guys. I mean, those guys are not on the ground,” said Key.

Coach Key made it known he wasn’t happy about how the team finished the season last year and had to make the necessary changes. It feels like he did that, and it is making a difference for the program. Now we just have to see how that translates on Saturdays.

2. Aggressive Defense

This is apparent when you hear the players speak in the press conference and they have continued to hit on this point. Changing schemes from zone before to more of a man-up time defense. Here is veteran cornerback Zachary Tobe on the change.

“Definitely more aggressive. Like I said, we're more matchy. Um, last year was more of a zone scheme, which is why, you know, it was a lot of balls caught in front of us, more catch, tackle, like bend don't break. So yeah, this year more matchy, more aggressive and as a corner and in general, like that's great cuz man, that's what you get paid to do, play man. So that's what we're doing,” said Tobe.

So what does that mean? Basically, a defense that is not waiting around, they will attack and get after you. Going from the hunted to the hunter, and making plays consistently. If the ball is in the air, go get it, and don’t just stop there, try to make a play and score. That bodes well for the Yellow Jackets and should be an improvement to the defense that struggled with turnovers and getting consistent stops.

3. The QB Battle will be fun to watch

One of the biggest storylines going into the spring was the QB competition and who would emerge as a frontrunner for the position. Most of the practices in March are all but done, with just one left on the 31st. It is still unclear who will emerge, but the battle between Alberto Mendoza, Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron will continue to be something to keep your eye on. It will be vital that the Yellow Jackets get this position right. Coach Key talked about the battle and gave is thoughts on his quarterbacks.

“Really been really pleased with Cole coming in as a true freshman, like any true freshman quarterback. It's a lot for him to grasp right now. Ben Guthrie has just been so solid for us. He's a guy who came in four years ago and has done so much for the program. I don't know if he's going to decide to be a coach one day, but I told Brody the other day,, Brody, if he makes that decision, you're going to have some pressure on you now.

And then Alberto coming in is, again, coming from a championship team, and looking, watching the guy in front of him, seeing how he performed and carried himself and worked throughout last season. You know, he comes in, he's the first one in the building every morning. He goes to class, and then he's back in the building. He's gonna be the last one to leave. I mean, that's Saturday, Sunday, he's here all day. I mean, just the ultimate ball junkie. And that's what you want, that position. It's what you have to have if you're gonna be successful,” said Key.