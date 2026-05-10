Georgia Tech Among The Final Four Schools For 2027 Three-Star QB Brodie Campbell

Georgia Tech Football is hoping to go on a run here in the summer on the recruiting trail and the Yellow Jackets have picked up two big commitments in the past couple of weeks from four-star running back Moonie Gipson and three-star running back Tristan Willis. Summer is when a majority of commitments and official visits take place and the coming weeks leading up to the beginning of preseason camp for Georgia Tech are going to be about finding the next wave of talent for the future.

The search for their 2027 quarterback is ongoing, and one of the top targets at the position for Georgia Tech just named them a finalist in his recruitment. Three-star quarterback Brodie Campbell, who plays his high school football at Newnan High School in Georgia, named his four finalists today and they were Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Maryland, and Iowa State.

NEWS: Newnan (Ga.) QB Brodie Campbell has picked up 30 offers, and he has narrowed it to four schools as he closes in on a decision.



Read: https://t.co/HZSu5vZEUO pic.twitter.com/BQKOVKTn8O — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 10, 2026

Campbell (6'2 185 LBS) is ranked as a three-star prospect at 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 502 player in the country, the No. 31 quarterback, and the No. 60 player in the state of Georgia. He holds other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, and Wake Forest, among others. Campbell has been on a number of unofficial visits to Georgia Tech and is going to be on an official visit to The Flats on the weekend of May 29th.

Looking at Georgia Tech's quarterback room, the Yellow Jackets head into the season with Alberto Mendoza (RS Sophomore), Graham Knowles (RS Sophomore), Grady Adamson (RS Freshman), and Cole Bergeron (freshman). Mendoza is the heavy favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets this season and if he plays well, he has up to two more years of eligibility left. However, in this day and age of college football, a quarterback room, like most positions, is going to be fluid from year to year.

Campbell would be a very solid addition to the room and has upside to continue to improve and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke has clearly been impressed with what he has seen so far from the young prospect. Winning in-state recruiting battles is going to be paramount for Brent Key as he continues to try to build a consistent winner at Georgia Tech and that has been a point of emphasis since day one of his getting hired.

Keep a close on this recruitment going into the next few weeks.