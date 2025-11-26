Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Friday Against Georgia
Game day is fast approaching, and the Yellow Jackets have a chance to make a statement against their bitter rival on Friday. To pull off that victory, Georgia Tech needs several players to step up. Let’s take a look at who that is and could play a key role on Friday night.
1. Isiah Canion
Canion currently leads the Yellow Jackets in touchdown catches this season with four. You can make the argument that he could have had way more for Georgia Tech. His 6’4 and 215-pound frame allows him to win jump balls and come up with big catches over defenders. It was on full display last Saturday, as Canion had the best game of his career. He finished with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Canion had the third-highest grade on the team with a 69.5 offensive grade in the loss to Pittsburgh. Canion has shown flashes throughout the season of the type of player he could become in the Yellow Jackets offense in the future with more reps and snaps. His big body frame could be a massive target in the red zone, helping convert drives into touchdowns. Against Georgia, Canion could be a big play guy and a one who could have a big game. It will just depend on how much they fit him in the scheme. He will be one to watch for on Friday.
“He's done a really good job each and every week. Not just on game days, it's for practice, walk through, meetings, stuff like that, just getting better and and developing and you know, the growth that he's had throughout the year is just outstanding and and it makes my life easier, you know, when you have a big target like that making plays down the field or even in the red zone,” said quarterback Haynes King.
2. Ahmari Harvey
Harvey is the best cornerback on the team and quietly one of the better ones in the country. He currently leads the ACC in one major category. Harvey has the lowest catch rate allowed by ACC cornerbacks, allowing a catch just 44.8% of the time. He also ranks in the top ten in the highest forced incompletion rate at 20.7%. Harvey has 20 tackles, six passes defensed (leads team), and a sack in 2025. He is the fourth-highest ranked player on the defense per PFF with a 73.9 defensive grade. He also has the second-highest coverage grade on the team with a 77.7 grade. Harvey will be key in slowing down a prolific Georgia offense that ranks at the top in the country in running and throwing the football. They have a speedster in Zachariah who can take the top off the defense. Harvey will likely be one of the players matched on them. If they can limit the explosive plays, and Harvey is guarding Georgia’s top weapon, you have to feel good about Saturday. He wants to affect the game and help his team win no matter what.
“I want to help change the game. It's a credit to who he is and how he's matured (Ahmari Harvey). Ahmari's got a great future ahead of him. He really does. He's special to this football team. He's special to his position and his side of the ball, but he's special to me. All these guys have been here from the start and seen the ups and downs. I read his little thing he put out on social media yesterday, and just reading those is pretty cool to see the response these guys have,” said head coach Brent Key.
3. Cayman Spaulding
Whenever you watch Cayman Spaulding play, you can’t help but be impressed with his physicality and athleticism. He brings a different type of energy to a game and often is a hype beast. A hype beast is someone who is always fired up and, once they get ready to go, they invigorate the team. Spaudling was just that this past Saturday in a game against Pittsburgh that saw the team adjust defensively and make plays in the second half. He led the team with six tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. It was his best game all season long, and he came up big for the Yellow Jackets in their best game in rushing the passer, finishing with six sacks. A lot of what Spaulding was doing was playing at the line of scrimmage and blitzing down. Being one on one with a ball carrier and consistently making a play. If Georgia Tech can use Spaulding in the same ways they did against Pittsburgh, it could be effective in slowing down the Georgia offense.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Georgia
•Three Storylines To Watch On Friday As Georgia Tech Takes On Georgia
•Everything From Brent Key Ahead of Friday's Game vs Georgia
•Georgia Tech Defensive Back Jy Gilmore Is Out For The Rest Of The Season