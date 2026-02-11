Four Georgia Tech Players Invited To The NFL Scouting Combine

Georgia Tech received great news on Wednesday afternoon after it was announced four players were invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. Those four names are Haynes King, Keylan Rutledge, Ahmari Harvey, and Eric Rivers.

Rutledge is a name that is continuing to garner attention, especially with his performance at the Senior Bowl. He was one of the best players in attendance and played at a high level. He proved that he can play any of the three interior offensive line positions and dominate. The two-time All-ACC selection and consensus All-American has continued to see his name buzz. If he puts together another stellar performance at the combine he could rise uthe p draft board. Here is more on what he did last month in Mobile, Alabama, via ESPN Field Yates, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller.

"After playing guard exclusively during his career at Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Rutledge took snaps at center throughout practice Tuesday. Rutledge showed comfort with snapping the ball and demonstrated that he can play any spot along the interior, answering one of the biggest questions scouts had about him entering the Senior Bowl."

King was one of the biggest stars for the Yellow Jackets the past three years and handled all the attention gracefully and never let it get to his head. He is a consummate leader and one of those players who galvanizes men in the locker room. When he speaks, you listen, and he exhibits all that he is about on the gridiron. King won ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year, while being named first-team All-ACC. He led the rebuild of the Yellow Jackets from the bottom of the barrel to a national darling in the matter of three years.

King eats, lives, and breathes the game of football and is a savant of the game. He spends countless hours watching film to improve his craft. I didn’t mention his stats because that would be easy. When it comes to a quarterback, you have to look beyond the stats and the character of who the person is. This person is going to lead your franchise and when adversity strikes how do they respond? When you look at King’s career, he battled a ton of adversity from a torn labrum to heartbreak vs Georgia to putting the team on the back and leading them to a win. He has done it all and continued to shine and never once complained. That is valuable and major to any NFL franchise. He is another who can raise his stock immensely with the scouting combine.

Rivers is a playmaker who can take the top off the defense. When the ball is in his hands, he is capable of taking it the distance and making big plays. He showcased that in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where he helped the Yellow Jackets convert a 4th and long on a catch in traffic, where he had to adjust to the football and make a play. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Rivers finished with 46 catches, 658 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He could be a strong depth piece for an NFL roster and a valuable member of the team.



Harvey is another, like Rutledge, who raised his stock with his performance and how well he did in practice. There is one clip where he is going against a WR that is 6’5 and higher, and had great coverage that caused the pass breakup. When Harvey is on his game, he can make plays against anybody. He is another who can raise his stock in the combine and prove he can play at the next level. He finished his 2025 campaign with 26 tackles, seven passes defensed, and a sack. Keep your eye on Harvey and where he lands.

For the growth of the Yellow Jackets program, it is nice to see four players get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, and it will be even better when they get drafted. Georgia Tech will have concrete examples of players who made it to the next level, which will only continue to help them grow as a program. When they are recruiting players, they can show them what it takes and how alumni prepared themselves to excel at the next level. This is a huge recruiting piece for the Ramblin Wreck moving forward.

