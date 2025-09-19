Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Against Temple
Georgia Tech will host Temple this upcoming weekend on the Flats and will look to advance to 4-0 on the season. There have been several players who have been stepping up big this season for Georgia Tech and consistently making plays. Let’s take a look at some key players to watch on Saturday.
1. Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion-
Canion has stepped up in a big way this season for the Yellow Jackets and is emerging as another threat on offense for Georgia Tech. In his last game, he finished with five catches for 56 yards. He leads the Yellow Jackets in catches and yards, and is tied for the most touchdowns this season. He’s continued to grow and develop and take his game to the next level. Canion credits his coaches and star quarterback Haynes King for his game taking a jump.
“I think we have great coaches that push me to be my best every day. People around me that believe in me, the quarterbacks, teammates, and other receivers as well. So that just makes you a better player. Showing up every day, going to work,” said Canion.
“He's a great guy. I'm happy he's my quarterback. It's always good to have a vet around who really knows what he's doing, and he believes in me. As you can see. We hang out outside of football, too, so I think that has built into our chemistry. We watch football. Stuff like that, just chill.”
You can never have too many weapons, and Georgia Tech has a bevy of them at the wide receiver spot that can make defenses pay. Canion could become the next great wide receiver to come through the Yellow Jackets program.
2. Georgia Tech CB Rodney Shelley-
Shelley has been dealing with an injury this season that has made him miss the first few weeks of the season. He was back in full charge against Clemson this past weekend and was one of the highest graded defenders per Pro Football Focus. He finished with a 71.5 grade in 24 snaps. His coverage grade was also stellar as he posted a 71.3 in coverage, which aligned with one of his highest on PFF a 71.5 overall coverage grade in 2024. The Yellow Jackets were a better team with Shelley out there, and his ability in coverage has continued to improve alongside Ahmari Harvey. He is a player who could be a key factor on defense for the Yellow Jackets, especially with their aspirations to win an ACC title. As he continues to work his way back, he will be one to watch to see if he continues to come along and get more snaps.
3. Young Freshmen- This is another game where some of the young guys will get a chance to showcase their talent and be able to play bigger roles against Temple. We saw that against Gardner Webb, head coach Brent Key played about eight or nine freshmen in that game, and they stepped up big for him. Names to watch on Saturday will be Tae Harris, Andre Fuller, Christian Garrett, Elgin Sessions, Peyton Joseph, Josh Petty, and possibly Jordan Allen. All these players played some type of role a few weeks ago on the Flats and contributed to the win. Any great team has depth and young players who can step in and not have a dropoff. Coach Key described it best when talking about young players getting more reps and how valuable it is.
“I go back to my time at previous stops and how many freshmen are playing at the end of the year. It's opportunities like this for them to get in there and get those valuable reps. So what happens is, I mean, practice is a grind, right? And when you're not getting that reward on Saturday to go out and play the game that we love to play, it's hard, I mean, it's like a, it's like it never stops. And to have a reward to play on Saturdays,” said Key. “I mean, I'll use Jameson Riggs as an example. He played last Friday night in the game, and then he probably had his best week of practice he's had, because you see that light. You see that way there. So it's only going to make us better in the long run.”