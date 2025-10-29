Three NC State Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
Despite NC State's 1-3 record in ACC play, don’t be confused about how good this team is. At one point in the season, North Carolina State was 3-0, before losing four of its last five games. The Wolfpack is a top passing unit offensively and ranked No. 28 in the country, averaging 270 yards per game through the air. It is a credit to their offensive coordinator and quarterback, that has taken a major step forward.
1. QB CJ Bailey
Bailey has been great this season and has thrown eight touchdowns in his past three games for the Wolfpack. He is also completing a career-high 70.2% of his passes, up six percentage points from his true freshman season in 2024. He’s on pace to surpass his numbers from a season ago in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. He is coming off one of his better games of the season, throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. His best game of his career came against Campbell when he went 20-23 for 337 passing yards and four touchdowns. He is dangerous in the pocket and even better when he escapes.
"They run and throw. No, they've got really good players doing it. Their quarterback is a freak athlete, but not just an athlete. He's a super, super talented young man at quarterback. And I think you might remember his last year in the game here and how he was able to make plays with his feet, make plays with his arm,” said head coach Brent Key.
With so many injuries on the backend, the Georgia Tech secondary will have to be ready to go, or Bailey could have a big day. He has thrown for 2,071 yards and 17 touchdowns this season for the Wolfpack.
2. RB Hollywood Smothers
Smothers is the best running back in the ACC, and it is a crime that he only got eight carries against Pittsburgh last week. He took full advantage and carved up the Panthers defense for 86 yards and a touchdown. Smothers had a 65-yard rushing touchdown. He is dynamic in the open space and a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches it. Smothers has four 100-yard rushing games this season for the Wolfpack. Three of the four came at the beginning of the season when he carved up ACC defenses. He had 140 rushing yards against No. 15 Virginia, 164 yards against Wake Forest, and 124 yards against Duke. One the season, he has 825 rushing yards and six touchdowns. An area the Yellow Jackets have struggled with this season is defending the run, and they will have to make sure they tackle well in open space and limit the explosive plays. Coach Key talked about the challenge that awaits the Yellow Jackets when they face NC State and Smothers.
"He is elusive. He's fast. He can play with power. He can break away. He can make you miss. I mean, he's an ideal running back. He really is." Hollywood (Smothers) is a heck of a running back. He really is,” said Key.
3. TE Justin Joly
Joly is coming off his best performance last week against Pittsburgh, when he finished with six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second time he finished with two touchdowns in a game. The other was against Wake Forest. Jolly has 36 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns. He is the second-highest graded player on the team, per PFF (Pro Football Focus). Jolly has a 77.0 offensive grade. He is great at catching the ball and has a 78.5 passing grade, which is second-highest on the team. Perhaps his most impressive stat is his pass blocking. He has registered a 71.2 in that area. So Joly is one of the few tight ends, not only in the ACC but in the country, that can do a plethora of things and be effective in all of them. Georgia Tech has had their struggled guarding tight ends in the pass and will have to make sure they pay attention to this one. Coach Key talked about how good Joly is.
“The tight end is probably one of the most dangerous tight ends in the entire country. So when you have a good quarterback, good skill guys, and a tough physical offensive line. I think it's a recipe to be a pretty dangerous offense. And they have all those. So it would be a big challenge for us,” said Key.
Saturday will be a great test for the Yellow Jackets because it brings out some of their weaknesses and areas they have struggled with, not only this season but also the past few years. The biggest question now is whether they can overcome them and not be a road block to the goals and things they want to achieve this season.