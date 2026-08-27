Three Reasons Georgia Tech-Colorado Will Be A Must Watch Game in Week One

Gameday for Georgia Tech is only one week away now.

When you look at the week one slate in college football, it is lacking in big time matchups, with Louisville-Ole Miss being the only matchup between ranked teams. However, that does not mean that there are no intriguing matchups, and the game between Georgia Tech and Colorado in Atlanta is one of them.

Here is why.

1. The Unknowns

Alberto Mendoza is stepping into Georgia Tech's starting quarterback role | Georgia Tech Athletic

While these two teams played last season, there is not much that is still similar to last year's game, aside from Brent Key being the head coach at Georgia Tech and Deion Sanders being the head coach at Colorado.

Both programs have two new coordinators, new starting quarterbacks, and new players everywhere on their rosters. The Yellow Jackets have a little more continuity in some areas, but there are going to be a lot of new faces for Georgia Tech, especially on offense.

Which team will look more together in this game? It is week one and things are obviously not going to be crisp, but which team is going to limit their mistakes and put together enough to get a big non-conference win?

2. Hot Starts

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key following the game winning touchdown by quarterback Haynes King (10) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calling a week one game a must-win is silly, but this one is going to be important for both teams. Neither team's season is going to be doomed if they lose this game, but Georgia Tech has Tennessee on deck in week two, and the Buffaloes have a road trip to Northwestern, a road trip to Baylor, and a game against Big 12 favorite Texas Tech all before the end of September.

The Yellow Jackets are favored in this game, and they could use a confidence booster heading into the game against the Volunteers. After a 3-9 season, Colorado would love nothing more than to come to Atlanta, where Sanders played professionally in multiple sports, and spoil the season opener for the Yellow Jackets and get some momentum.

Not a must win, but a win would do a lot of good for both teams.

3. Julian Lewis and Alberto Mendoza

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I discussed earlier, both Georgia Tech and Colorado are going to have new quarterbacks this season, though Lewis did play last season and has more experience than Mendoza.

This is going to be a homecoming for Lewis, who played high school football in Georgia before leaving to go and play for the Buffaloes. Mendoza backed up his brother Fernando last season before arriving in Atlanta and this is going to be his first start.

Both quarterbacks are talented and expected to have big seasons at their respective schools. Who will come out on top next Thursday?