Three Things We Learned About Georgia Tech's Defense in Week One of Fall Camp

While Georgia Tech has a lot of new starters on the offensive side of the ball, the defense is the side that is under the microscope heading into the year.

The Yellow Jackets have not been able to put things together on that end under Brent Key, and they are under their fourth defensive coordinator in as many seasons. They have what they hope is an impact transfer class, as well as a certain number of true freshmen who might be able to see time on the field sooner than you might think.

Here are the things we learned about Georgia Tech's defense after the first week of fall camp.

1. Coaches Love the Defensive Line Depth, Particularly at edge

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (98) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have written the phrase "They'll have to have proof on the field" several times when talking about the Georgia Tech defense this week in fall camp, and I think it is appropriate to mention it once again. However, the confidence is undeniable coming from the Georgia Tech coaches, particularly Brent Key and defensive coordinator Jason Semore.

Key talked about how they think they are three across the board up front:

"Yeah, that's a discussion we've had a lot in the last few weeks, really coming out of spring and then through the last couple of weeks. Because we are. I mean, you've got guys that might roll out there with a third group at some point, you know, one day. You know, it's A, B, C, and the next day it might be B, C, A, how we've got to roll these guys. So not only are they getting reps, but also getting reps versus the best competition on the other side of the ball, okay? And you've got guys that roll out there with the, you know, the threes at times that are starting guys. I mean, guys that might be as good as anybody had in the last, you know, five, six years or whatnot."

Semore said that he thinks they can go four deep at each end:

"We're pretty deep right now at the defensive end position. I would say guys that have the talent and measurables and stuff to play in the game, we're probably four deep both sides. So I've never been anywhere where we'd have as much length and depth in guys that can play from a talent standpoint. Now it's just a competition to see who can learn the most scheme and become the most dependable and all those kinds of things."

Again, Georgia Tech has to show up on the field with this defensive line, but they hope it is the best they have had in quite some time.

2. Semore confident in run defense

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two seasons ago under Tyler Santucci, Georgia Tech had one of the better run defenses in the ACC. Last season, that was not the case and the Yellow Jackets took a big step back in that area.

The one constant about those two seasons is Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey being the starting linebackers. Last season, both players did not play as well as they did in 2024, but they are hoping that Semore can get them to play at that level, and maybe even higher.

Run defense is about more than linebackers, though. Georgia Tech is hoping that the combination of the revamped defensive line as well as the improvement from all of the linebackers, including the addition of freshman LB Braylon Outlaw, will be enough to make this a more formidable run defense, which is a must for this team if they want to make a run at an ACC Championship appearance.

Safety Depth not a concern

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) tries to make a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Fenix Felton (31) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech entered fall camp with some inexperience at safety and the majority of the room is full of true freshmen. Tae Harris played over 200 snaps in his true freshman season, Fenix Felton played over 80, and Savion Riley has played nearly 180 snaps over the past three seasons, including 139 during the 2023 season at Vanderbilt.

After that though, it is a position that has not seen game action.

When talking this week though, Semore talked about how much he loved the talent in the room and how it is shining through in the early parts of fall camp:

"From a talent standpoint, I feel really good about the depth. I mean, those dudes are good players. That position requires things just beyond talent and technique. We adjust two ways. We adjust in the secondary and in the core. Obviously, in the secondary. That requires a lot of schematic football knowledge and confidence in what you're doing as a communicator. We're still growing there."

Having talent is one thing, but being able to rely on it during actual games is something else entirely.