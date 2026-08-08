Kalshi Predicts College GameDay Locations For The 2026 Season

There is nothing quite like a crisp fall morning and an opening monologue from Rece Davis welcoming you to College GameDay. Kalshi feels the same and now has a market on where ESPN’s College GameDay will be throughout the season.

Currently, Kalshi’s college football market offers contracts for GameDay locations between weeks 3-8, with the first two weeks already locked in (Clemson @ LSU, Ohio State @ Texas). Kalshi grades the market based on where College GameDay takes place each week. Below are the favorites weeks 3-8.

College GameDay locations - Kalshi

Week 3 : LSU @ Ole Miss 98%

: LSU @ Ole Miss 98% Week 4 : Oklahoma @ Georgia 96%

: Oklahoma @ Georgia 96% Week 5 : Washington @ USC 99%

: Washington @ USC 99% Week 6 : Georgia @ Alabama 99%

: Georgia @ Alabama 99% Week 7 : Ohio St. @ Indiana 98%

: Ohio St. @ Indiana 98% Week 8: Indiana @ Michigan 99%

Yes, these prices are extremely steep, but at the right risk, it could be a nice bankroll builder, especially when monitoring how the season plays out.

Week 3

LSU on the road at Ole Miss is the most storied and arguably the biggest game of the season, with Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, Mississippi. College football fans are highly expecting this one to be the GameDay choice. Pat McAfee himself also confirmed that production will be there on “The Pat McAfee Show” when talking to former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf.

“We’re going down there–it hasn't been announced. We’re (College GameDay) going to be down there for that game in Week 3.”

Week 4

This week eyes a potential top-15 matchup between Oklahoma and Georgia from between the hedges at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. This also marks the first meeting between the two since Oklahoma joined the SEC in 2024, and the second meeting all-time.

Week 5

From the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, Washington on the road against USC for just the second meeting between the two since joining the conference tops the board. This is a must–see QB battle between Demond Williams and Jayden Maiava.

Week 6

One of the most storied rivalries in college football, Georgia goes on the road against Alabama. The two played last season in Athens, however, GameDay opted to go Penn State vs. Oregon in State College instead. This time around, it’s hard to see production skip over this matchup again.

Week 7

A potential top-10 showdown awaits in Week 7 between Ohio State and the reigning National Champion, the Indiana Hoosiers. The two have met twice since 2024, each winning once, with Indiana getting the edge last time out in last year's Big Ten Championship. This is Ohio State’s first trip to Bloomington since 2023.

Week 8

While Indiana at Michigan leads the board, this one could be a toss-up with Ole Miss at Texas also this week. At this point, GameDay would’ve already featured Indiana the week before.

ESPN also has its partnership with the SEC as well, so it’s hard to see them opt for two out-of-market games in a row, especially with Big Noon Kickoff potentially heading that game. Ole Miss and Texas could also very well be a top-10 showdown and worthy of the selection.

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