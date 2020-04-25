All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Tight End Tyler Davis Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sixth Round

Ashley Barnett

Former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis was selected in the 6th round (no. 206 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. 

With no invitation to the NFL Combine, Davis did not have a physical which can make teams wary. However, he had had an impressive pro-day workout at Tech which attracted scouts across the league. 

Prior to the draft, Davis said he had interviews with about half of the NFL’s teams - including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

As Tech transitioned offenses last season, a struggling passing game limited Davis. Coming to Georgia Tech as a UConn grad transfer, Davis had 17 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in his lone season with the Jackets. He was an all-around tight end in run-blocking and pass protection. 

The added depth Davis will bring to Jacksonville will be used to his advantage. Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden is known for using multiple tight ends, so Davis will have a shot to impress. Davis will be competing against tight ends Tyler Eifert, Josh Oliver, James O'Shaughnessy and Charles Jones for a role on the offense. 

Davis is the first Yellow Jacket selected in the NFL Draft since 2017 (kicker Harrison Butker).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 TE Trent McGaughey "Excited" About Georgia Tech Offense

2022 TE Trent McGaughey says he is "excited" about the new offense Georgia Tech has implemented. McGaughey received an offer from the Jackets' earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

Peach State CB JQ Hardaway Anxious to Visit Georgia Tech

Peach State 2022 cornerback JQ Hardaway is anxious to visit Georgia Tech after receiving an offer from the Jackets earlier this month.

Ashley Barnett

2022 SDE Nick Campbell Calls Georgia Tech His "Dream School"

2022 SDE Nick Campbell calls Georgia Tech his "dream school" following a recent offer from the Jackets.

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Shaq Mason

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Shaq Mason

Ashley Barnett

2022 DB Devin Moore "Excited and Grateful" For Jackets' Offer

2022 defensive back Devin Moore says he is "excited and grateful" for his recent offer from Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Morgan Burnett

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Morgan Burnett

Ashley Barnett

Dual-Offer a "Game Changer" For Four-Star Riley Quick

2022 four-star Riley Quick's dual-offer from Georgia Tech is a "game changer"

Ashley Barnett

by

72 and holding

2022 Top-Ranked Safety Wants to Visit Georgia Tech Again

2022 top-ranked safety Kamari Wilson said he wants to visit Georgia Tech again after receiving an offer from the Jackets earlier this month.

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Keith Brooking

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Keith Brooking

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

Ashley Barnett