Tight End Tyler Davis Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sixth Round

Former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis was selected in the 6th round (no. 206 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

With no invitation to the NFL Combine, Davis did not have a physical which can make teams wary. However, he had had an impressive pro-day workout at Tech which attracted scouts across the league.

Prior to the draft, Davis said he had interviews with about half of the NFL’s teams - including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

As Tech transitioned offenses last season, a struggling passing game limited Davis. Coming to Georgia Tech as a UConn grad transfer, Davis had 17 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in his lone season with the Jackets. He was an all-around tight end in run-blocking and pass protection.

The added depth Davis will bring to Jacksonville will be used to his advantage. Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden is known for using multiple tight ends, so Davis will have a shot to impress. Davis will be competing against tight ends Tyler Eifert, Josh Oliver, James O'Shaughnessy and Charles Jones for a role on the offense.

Davis is the first Yellow Jacket selected in the NFL Draft since 2017 (kicker Harrison Butker).

