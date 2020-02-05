3 Star Defensive End TJ Davis Chooses FSU Over Georgia Tech

Despite a late push from Coach Collins and Co. to land his commitment, head coach Mike Norvell made an even later push, resulting in 3* defensive end TJ Davis opting to play college football with the Florida State Seminoles over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

A weakside defensive end/outside linebacker out of Metter HS in Metter, GA, Davis is the 94th ranked OLB in the nation, and the 142nd ranked player in the state of Georgia (24/7 Sports).

Once the Jackets got into the mix with Davis' recruitment, Florida State got heavily involved. A day before taking an official visit with the Noles on January 31st, a large contingent of the Georgia Tech coaching staff paid him an in-home visit

Unfortunately, once Davis made it to Tallahassee for an official visit, it seems he made up his mind.

