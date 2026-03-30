Two Georgia Tech Players Expected To Be Drafted In ESPN's Late NFL Mock Draft

ESPN dropped their mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh on April 23-25th. Two Georgia Tech players have been mocked to be drafted. Let’s take a look at where ESPN has them going in April.

Keylan Rutledge

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The consensus All-American had quite the showing this offseason with the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and impressive drill work in his pro day. Rutledge has continued to rise up draft boards with his stellar performances. At the NFL combine, he recorded a 5.05 40-yard dash and an impressive 93 athleticism score, which ranked No.1 among all offensive linemen. He finished with a total grade of 79, which ranked third. His ability at the Senior Bowl to play any of the positions on the interior of the offensive line made him stand out. From left guard to center, to right guard, Rutledge was impressive in the practices, showing that he can dominate. Rutledge is one of the great examples of a player who developed in the head coach Brent Key system and could dominate at all levels, which continues to see him rise and be a prospect you don’t want to pass on. ESPN has him going No.78 to the Indianapolis Colts. Here is more on Rutledge.

"You won't find a nastier blocker than Rutledge in this class. He plays with a mean streak in run blocking that has coaches falling in love with his game. He would be a Day 1 starter at right guard over Matt Goncalves."

Eric Rivers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech wideout Eric Rivers (WO32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivers is another who finished the season strong, finishing with 100 yards receiving in two of the final four games. He went to the combine and put on a show, finishing with a 4.35 40-yard dash and recording an 81 athleticism score for his combine measurables. He finished his Georgia Tech career with 46 catches, 658 yards, and two touchdowns. The speedy wide receiver is being mocked to the sixth round of the draft and to be taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 195th pick, according to the ESPN mock draft. Tampa Bay would be a good landing spot for Rivers, especially with his speed and how good he is with the ball in his hands. The Buccaneers have to replace future hall-of-famer Mike Evans, who left this offseason to join the San Francisco 49ers. They now have a room with Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson, Dennis Houston, and Garrett Greene. They will certainly be looking for wide receivers to build the depth of the room, and Rivers would be a perfect candidate.