Opening Odds for Every NFL International Game in the 2026 Season
If you're not a fan of international games being played in the NFL, I have bad news for you, there are a record-breaking nine international regular season games set to take place for the 2026 season.
If you're a fan of games being played around the world, than it's great news! Not only are there three games set to take place in the United Kingdom this year, but there are also games set to take place in Spain, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, France and Germany.
The NFL has already announced the matchups for those nine games, including when they'll take place.
As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook has also released the opening odds for the nine games. Let's take a look at them.
Australia: 49ers vs. Rams Opening Odds
Spread
- 49ers +2.5 (+100)
- Rams -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- 49ers +124
- Rams -148
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Brazil: Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3 Opening Odds
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -135
- Cowboys +114
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
London: Colts vs. Commanders Week 4 Opening Odds
Spread
- Colts +1.5 (-122)
- Commanders -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Colts -110
- Commanders -110
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
London: Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 5 Opening Odds
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-115)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles -130
- Jaguars +110
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-118)
- UNDER 43.5 (-102)
London: Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Opening Odds
Spread
- Texans -1.5 (-102)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans -115
- Jaguars -105
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
France: Steelers vs. Saints Week 7 Opening Odds
Spread
- Steelers -1.5 (-115)
- Saints +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers -135
- Saints +114
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Spain: Bengals vs. Falcons Week 9 Opening Odds
Spread
- Bengals -4.5 (-115)
- Falcons +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bengals -230
- Falcons +190
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Germany: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10 Opening Odds
Spread
- Patriots +1.5 (-110)
- Lions -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +105
- Lions -125
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-118)
Mexico: Vikings vs. 49ers Week 11 Opening Odds
Spread
- Vikings +3 (-110)
- 49ers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings +142
- 49ers -170
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets