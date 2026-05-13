Opening Odds for Every NFL International Game in the 2026 Season

If you're not a fan of international games being played in the NFL, I have bad news for you, there are a record-breaking nine international regular season games set to take place for the 2026 season.

If you're a fan of games being played around the world, than it's great news! Not only are there three games set to take place in the United Kingdom this year, but there are also games set to take place in Spain, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, France and Germany.

The NFL has already announced the matchups for those nine games, including when they'll take place.

As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook has also released the opening odds for the nine games. Let's take a look at them.

Australia: 49ers vs. Rams Opening Odds

Spread

49ers +2.5 (+100)

Rams -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

49ers +124

Rams -148

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Brazil: Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3 Opening Odds

Spread

Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Cowboys +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens -135

Cowboys +114

Total

OVER 50.5 (-110)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

London: Colts vs. Commanders Week 4 Opening Odds

Spread

Colts +1.5 (-122)

Commanders -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Colts -110

Commanders -110

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

London: Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 5 Opening Odds

Spread

Eagles -1.5 (-115)

Jaguars +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles -130

Jaguars +110

Total

OVER 43.5 (-118)

UNDER 43.5 (-102)

London: Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Opening Odds

Spread

Texans -1.5 (-102)

Jaguars +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Texans -115

Jaguars -105

Total

OVER 41.5 (-110)

UNDER 41.5 (-110)

France: Steelers vs. Saints Week 7 Opening Odds

Spread

Steelers -1.5 (-115)

Saints +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Steelers -135

Saints +114

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Spain: Bengals vs. Falcons Week 9 Opening Odds

Spread

Bengals -4.5 (-115)

Falcons +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals -230

Falcons +190

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Germany: Patriots vs. Lions Week 10 Opening Odds

Spread

Patriots +1.5 (-110)

Lions -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Patriots +105

Lions -125

Total

OVER 47.5 (-102)

UNDER 47.5 (-118)

Mexico: Vikings vs. 49ers Week 11 Opening Odds

Spread

Vikings +3 (-110)

49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings +142

49ers -170

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

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