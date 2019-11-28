Watch: Tyler Davis Discusses Rivalry Experience & Reflects On Being Named A Permanent Captain

Coming from the University of Connecticut as a graduate transfer, tight end Tyler Davis doesn't really have much prior experience in rivalry matchups

"They tried to make it Temple," Davis noted, also shaking off UConn's attempts at forming a rivalry with UCF in the "Civil Conflict".

It's certainly a change of pace for Davis, as he's now thrown into one of the oldest rivalries in all of college athletics. "It is different. You can tell how big of a deal it is to everybody in Georgia. It's cool to be a part of this time."

Like most of the players of Coach Collins' 2019 squad, he's trying not to get too emotionally invested in the rivalry itself, instead focusing on the actual opponent in front of them. "They've got freaks at everything single position," he said.

Where Davis is overcome with emotion however, is the simple fact that in his only year with the program, he made such an impact that he was named a 2019 permanent captain.

"It means the world to me," Davis said with pride. Because of what the coaching staff and his fellow teammates have done for him, Davis wants to do everything in his power possible to give the seniors who have been on The Flats for their whole career a win against the #4 Bulldogs on Saturday.

Even after the dust settles on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend, Davis still plans on sticking around and making sure some of his old teammates stay the course. "I'm going to have tracking devices on [Dylan] Deveney and [Dylan] Leonard," he quipped.

