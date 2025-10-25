Updated Availability Report: Georgia Tech Rules out Three Starters as Kickoff vs Syracuse Nears
No. 7 Georgia Tech is looking to improve to 8-0 today when they take on Syracuse, but they are going to be missing a few starters.
While defensive back Ahmari Harvey and DT Akelo Stone were already out for this game today, the Yellow Jackets have ruled out WR Malik Rutheford, OL Harrison Moore, and DB Jy Gilmore.
Moore had been the starting center for this team, but since he is not able to go, Tana Alo-Tupuola will likely be the starting center, and he will be joined by Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Keylan Rutledge, and Malachi Carney up front. With Rutherford out, expect more snaps for Bailey Stockton and true freshman Jordan Allen.
It is a big hit to the secondary that Gilmore is not able to go. He had a really nice game against Duke last week and was named the ACC's defensive back of the week. Gilmore’s 11 tackles led all players in Saturday’s game and were his most since transferring to Tech from Georgia State prior to this season. He helped lead a Georgia Tech defensive effort that held Duke, which was averaging 36.5 points per game, to less than half of its season scoring average and a season-low 68 rushing yards. Gilmore and the Yellow Jackets’ defense were also especially stout in the second half, when they held the Blue Devils to just 66 yards and no points over three series that spanned 14:53, which allowed the Jackets’ offense to score on four-straight possessions and turn the 10-7 deficit into the 27-10 lead.
With Gilmore out, keep a close eye on who Georgia Tech rotates in at the nickel spot.
Don't count out the Orange
While Syracuse has a 3-4 record, the Orange have the respect of Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. Key talked about Syracuse during his weekly press conference Tuesday, highlight quarterback Rickie Collins as well:
"I mean, look, this is a good football team. You can't look at a record to say anything by the team. They've had some misfortune when it came to injuries on both sides of the football, very key players. And that's a tough situation to be they, you can turn on the tape. I mean, I don't need to say anything.
Just turn on the film. Watch them play, right? Watch them compete. They play hard. You know, they are making a commitment to doing certain things. And again, I'm not going to see them get into game plan or trade secrets or whatnot. But just turn on the tape. That's all you have to do. They've got good players. They've been able to overcome some adversity when it comes to injuries, and they continue to play. Credit to Fran for that, for having his team in that position. And the competition they play has been really good.
Yeah, well, I mean, he got thrust into a situation that you always talk about the next man up, right? Talk about the guys being ready to go. You're only an ankle away, a helmet away. And sometimes you're a season. It's for the season, you know, and you have to be prepared. And he's a talent. He's a tremendous talent. The thing that's got a big o-line in front of him, he's got really good wide receivers. I like their running backs. I do.
They've always had good backs there. I think they do. They do a nice job of what they're trying to do as far as establishing the run. Throwing the football is through one of the top teams in the country as far as passing the football. Very pro -style in the route concepts and the passing attack. But they're also doing a nice job of not trying to put it all on That's the thing that stands out, is I had to sit back there and put it all on the quarterback who's getting his first start or third start or fifth start, you know, and that it happens, you know, halfway through the season. That's a tough position to be in for him. I think he's done a really nice job, and the coach and the staff has done a nice job with it."
Georgia Tech is a large favorite, but no team is upset proof in college football today. The Orange have the Yellow Jackets full attention when they visit Atlanta today.