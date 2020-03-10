WATCH: Georgia Tech LB David Curry Expresses Group Goals

Experience has been the key word used by players and coaches to describe the Jackets' spring practice under second-year coach Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech's linebackers room has implemented that theme into furthering their development.

"It's amazing what experience does for you," Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry said. "I've just been so proud of the guys, how humble everybody is. Nobody's mad that 'this person is going here' or 'this person is going there.' We're all competing and that's what we need in our room. Like I said, 'Competition is King.' We're just working together to get better."

For Curry, it's all about the unit maintaining that cohesive work ethic and staying selfless. The linebackers room as a whole has been able to grow from the 2019 season, learn from each other, and set group goals for the spring and the upcoming season.

"Just studying better week in and week out," linebacker Quez Jackson said regarding the group's goals. "When the season comes around, now that we have a foundation, everybody understands the scheme and understands what we're trying to do. I think it should be easier this year for us to just click and be on that same page."

