Watch: Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Nate McCollum Speaks After Loss to Miami

Georgia Tech has had one of the ACC's worst passing attacks this season, but there has been one consistent playmaker at wide receiver and that has been Nate McCollum.

McCollum recorded his second straight 100-yard game on Saturday and the next closes receiver had 33 yards. He led the team in targets with 11 and starting quarterback Zach Pyron consistently looked his way when the offense needed to try and make a play.

Nate McCollum had another 100-yard performance on Saturday against Miami Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

For the season, McCollum has 54 catches, which is by far the most on the team. Hassan Hall, a running back, is second on the team in catches with 24. McCollum is the leader in yards as well, tallying up 590 so far this year, and is tied with E.J. Jenkins for the lead in touchdown catches with three.

Georgia Tech's next game is at North Carolina next Saturday. The game is slated for a 5:30 kickoff time and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

