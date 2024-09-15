WATCH: Harrison Butker Nails Game-Winning Field Goal For Chiefs To Defeat the Bengals in Crazy Game
Don't look now, but former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker has nailed another game winning field goal for the best team in the NFL. The Chiefs and the Bengals were locked into another crazy game and there were several lead changes in the second half. After a pass interference penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs, they set it up for Butker to attempt the game winning kick and he nailed it. It was a 51-yard field goal for the former Yellow Jacket and there was never a doubt about if it was going in. The Chiefs now move to 2-0 this season and the Bengals have now dropped to 0-2.
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter of last year's Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody), and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16 and is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.