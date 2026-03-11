Ravens' Super Bowl Odds Make Major Improvement After Reported Trey Hendrickson Signing

The Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl odds have been all over the place in the last 24 hours, and they're moving up the board again after they reportedly agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday.

Baltimore pivoted quickly after it rescinded a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that would have sent Maxx Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round picks.

Ravens and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract.



Hendrickson stays in the AFC North, and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season. pic.twitter.com/v0iY2pISyE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

On Tuesday night, Baltimore dropped to +1400 at FanDuel Sportsbook in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season after it backed out of the Crosby deal. Baltimore's odds haven't moved nearly as much at DraftKings as it went from +900 to +950 even after the deal for Crosby was dead.

Now, FanDuel has the Ravens at +1100 to win Super Bowl LXI, right behind the Buffalo Bills (+1000) for third in the odds. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks remain in the top two spots at this point in the offseason.

Hendrickson is a pretty solid consolation prize for Crosby, and the Ravens don't have to move any of their first-round picks to bring him in. Injuries limited Hendrickson to just seven games in the 2025 season, but he led the NFL in sacks (17.5) in the 2024 season.

The former Cincinnati Bengal has double-digit sacks in four of the last six seasons, including two seasons with 17.5 sacks. So, he should improve a Baltimore defense that struggled to rush the passer in the 2025 campaign. Baltimore finished just 20th in EPA/Play and 22nd in EPA/Pass last season and it was 31st in the league in sack percentage.

Baltimore also takes Hendrickson off of a division rival (Cincinnati) which should make things easier when the two teams face off in the 2026 season. The Bengals are +3500 to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 in the latest odds at FanDuel.

The Hendrickson move has given the Ravens some cushion in the Super Bowl odds (the Los Angeles Chargers are the next closest team at +1500), and they could end up passing the Bills if they continue to add to this roster in free agency.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.