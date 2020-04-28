All Yellow Jackets
WATCH: Tyler Davis Receives Life-Changing Call

Ashley Barnett

The NFL Draft is a life-changing moment for many student-athletes who have played the game of football since their early years. For the draftees, the long-awaited phone call from one of the 32 pro teams telling them they've been selected is one of the happiest moments of their lives.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis received the call from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, 206th overall, and it went exactly how one would expect: 

Dave Caldwell: Is Tyler there?

Davis: Yessir. 

Caldwell: Tyler, Dave Caldwell, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, how you doing?

Davis: Doing good. How are you?

Caldwell: I am not too bad. What do you think about playing tight end for us?

Davis: I'd love that. It'd be a dream come true. 

Caldwell: Well you're going to get drafted, man. 

Davis: Thank you so much... I loved you guys the whole time during the conversations...

Caldwell: I saw you at the NC State game. I was like, "why are they not giving this guy the ball more? This guy runs a 4.65, he's big, he's strong. And guess what? Both my head coach and myself are from New York too. 

Davis: I love that, man. 

Caldwell: The only question, are you a Yankees or a Mets fan?

Davis: I'm a Mets fan. 

Caldwell: We may not be able to do this now.

*Laughter*

Caldwell: I'm pumped. I've been eyeing you here. We've been going back and forth, back and forth. You just come in, work your ass off, play some special teams. We want you to grow into a badass blocker, too. I know you've got it in you. 

Davis: That's what I am. That's exactly what I am. I can't wait. 

