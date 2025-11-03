Week 11 ACC Power Rankings: UVA Takes The Top Spot For The First Time
For the second time this season, there is a new team at the top of our ACC power rankings.
It was another chaotic week in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Georgia Tech and Miami both going down and Duke barely surviving a thriller on the road at Clemson. There is now one undefeated team in conference play now and they are now the only team in the conference who controls their own destiny.
That would be Virginia. The Cavaliers are now 8-1 and have won seven straight games. They have had to pull some close games out this season, but Tony Elliott's team has the clearest path to Charlotte and to the College Football Playoff.
How do the rest of the rankings shake out?
17. Boston College (1-8, 0-5 ACC Play). Last week: 17
Another week in which BC hung tight with a ranked opponent. The Eagles played Notre Dame pretty tough at home on Saturday, but could not find a way to get a shocking upset. They will have another chance to create chaos in the ACC when they host SMU this weekend.
No. 16 Syracuse (3-6, 1-5). Last week: 15
This season just continues to spiral for the Orange. They cannot get good quarterback play with the guys on their roster and the offense has no rhythm to it at all. The little chance for a bowl game appear to be gone and now Syracuse will be nearly 30 point underdogs this weekend against Miami, who will be looking for payback after last season.
No. 15 North Carolina (3-5, 1-3). Last week: 16
The first ACC win of the Bill Belichick era. The Tar Heels were facing a North Carolina team that did not have any offense, but they got the win on the road and made it the third straight week where they looked at least competent, which was better than the first weeks of the season. Can the get another win this Saturday when they host Stanford?
No. 14 Stanford (3-6, 2-4). Last week: 13
Stanford hung around for a little bit at home vs Pittsburgh, but the Cardinal ran out of gas in the second half and lost by double digits. Now they have another cross country trip on the schedule and they will go face North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
No. 13. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-4). Last week: 12
The Hokies led No. 16 Louisville at home at halftime this weekend, but a 21-0 scoring spurt from the Cardinals in the second half put the game away and there was no upset to be had. Virginia Tech has its last bye week coming up and then will close the season out with games against Florida State, Miami, and Virginia.
No. 12 Clemson (3-5, 2-4). Last week: 10
This program continued its inexplicable season on Saturday by scoring 45 points in a home game against Duke and still losing. The defense has no answer to stop anyone and it is looking more and more like the Tigers are going to miss out on a bowl game after starting the season as the preseason pick to win the ACC.
No. 11 Florida State (4-4, 1-4). Last week: 14
For the first time since beating Cal last September, the Florida State Seminoles have won an ACC conference game. Florida State smashed Wake Forest at home to move to 4-4 and keep their bowl hopes alive. The offense looked like it did at the beginning of the season and FSU could move to 5-4 if they can find a way to beat Clemson on the road this weekend.
No. 10 California (5-4, 2-3). Last week: 9
California had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes of their game against No. 15 Virginia, but an interception returned for a touchdown doomed the Golden Bears, who have now lost their third straight ACC game. The offense could not find a rhythm on Saturday and now they will go across the country to face Louisville.
No. 9 Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3). Last week: 6
Wake Forest had been playing really well heading into Saturday's game vs Florida State, but the Demon Deacons were completely outclassed by the Seminoles in a 42-14 beatdown. That should not diminish what this team has accomplished this season, but it halts the momentum. Can Jake Dickert get his team ready to try and take down No. 12 Virginia on the road?
No. 8 NC State (5-4, 2-3). Last week: 11
The Wolfpack were the talk of the conference after knocking off No. 8 Georgia Tech in Raleigh this past weekend. The NC State offense, particularly quarterback CJ Bailey, lit up the Yellow Jackets defense for nearly 600 yards in the win and now this team has a real chance to make a bowl game.
No. 7 Miami (6-2, 2-2). Last week: 4
Just a few weeks ago, Miami looked like one of the best teams in the country and a lock to make the College Football Playoff. Now, the Hurricanes have lost their second game in three tries and have their playoff hopes on life support. This team is all but out of the ACC picture after the loss to SMU and will need chaos to reign down on the country to make the playoff. For a team as talented as they are, that is simply unacceptable.
No. 6 Duke (5-3, 4-1). Last week: 7
The Blue Devils are still in it! Duke got a crazy comeback win over Clemson and remains squarely in the hunt to make the ACC Championship game. They have to avoid the lookahead spot this weekend vs UConn.
No. 5 SMU (6-3, 4-1). Last week: 8
Just when it looked like SMU was out of the picture, the Mustangs upset Miami at home and stay alive in the ACC race. The passing attack was great and the defense got key stops on third and fourth down, as well as creating a couple of turnovers. Now they have to avoid the hangover when they go take on 1-8 Boston College.
No. 4 Pittsburgh (7-2, 5-1). Last week: 5
Arguably the hottest team in the conference stays hot after going on the road and picking up a win over Stanford. Now, the Panthers will have a bye week to get ready for a fascinating three game stretch to end the season. Pitt will face Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami to end the season, giving the Panthers an opportunity to cause more chaos. They could win all three and they could lose all three, but the games will all be must watch.
No.3 Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1). Last week: 1
The Yellow Jackets unbeaten season came to an end on Saturday night in Raleigh. Georgia Tech's defense was embarrassed against the Wolfpack, giving up nearly 600 yards and wasting a career performance from quarterback Haynes King. Now, Georgia Tech can still get to Charlotte and win the ACC, but there are no more mistakes that can be made. They have a bye week this week to regroup and then they will finish ACC play with games against Boston College and Pittsburgh.
No. 2 Louisville (7-1, 4-1). Last week: 3
The Cardinals started off the game slow, but found their groove in the second half to pull away from Virginia Tech. The bad news for Louisville is that star running back Isaac Brown is now going to be out for a while with an injury. Will that matter this Saturday vs California?
No. 1 Virginia (8-1, 4-1). Last week: 2
Welcome to the top of the mountain Virginia. The Cavaliers continue to find ways to win and they are the last unbeaten team in ACC play. They still have to finish the job though and that will continue this Saturday when they host Wake Forest, who is coming off of an embarrassing performance vs Florida State.