Georgia Tech Announces Captains & Above The Line Depth Chart Vs. Georgia

It's Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Eve on The Flats, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have announced their Week 12 captains and Above The Line depth chart as they prepare to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Week 12 Captains:

- Safety Juanyeh Thomas

- Cornerback Tre Swilling

- Running Back Jordan Mason

- Offensive Lineman Zach Quinney

The Yellow Jackets have also announced who will don the #90 jersey against the Bulldogs, as they continue their season long tradition of honoring fallen teammate Brandon Adams:

Week 12 Above The Line Depth Chart:

Going from NC State to Georgia, there have been 5 changes to this week's ATL depth chart:

- Removal of redshirt sophomore Lucas Johnson from QB

- Addition of redshirt freshman Dontae Smith at RB

- Removal of redshirt sophomore Kelton Dawson from DE

- Freshman Mike Lockhart has been replaced by redshirt freshman Hinson Fowler at DT

- Freshman Kenan Johnson has been replaced by freshman Wesley Walker at Nickel/Dime

