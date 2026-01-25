What are the Biggest Matchups On Georgia Tech's 2026 Schedule?

Yes the 2025 season just ended, but before you know it, it will be September and there will be college football in the air.

Tomorrow evening, the full ACC schedule is going to be coming out and the dates for the Yellow Jackets games against their conference opponents will be revealed. When looking at Georgia Tech's complete schedule though, what are five matchups that stand out?

1. vs Georgia (Nov. 28th)

This game is almost always going to top the list.

Georgia Tech has still not beaten Georgia since 2016, but they have gotten close in each of the last three seasons. Georgia Tech always seems to play the Bulldogs close under Key, but they have not been able to kick the door down and actually win the game yet.

Will 2026 be the year? Georgia is in the top five in almost every way-too-early top 25 rankings and will have another loaded roster next season. The Yellow Jackets have to reload at several key positions, but they should be in position to give them another tough game in Athens.

2. vs Tennessee (Sept. 12th)

Georgia Tech is going to have two SEC opponents on their non-conference schedule in 2026 and the Volunteers are going to come to Atlanta in early September.

Tennessee has become one of the nation's more consistent programs under Josh Heupel, but they are hoping to break through and get back to the playoff this season. They have a big question mark at quarterback, but they have a talented roster elsewhere. This early test will be a huge confidence booster for both teams.

3. vs Louisville (Date TBD)

This is arguably the toughest ACC opponent that Georgia Tech has in 2026.

When you look at some of the way too early top 25's out there, Louisville is typically the second highest ranked ACC team after Miami. The Cardinals have some top returning talent such as running back Isaac Brown and defensive end Clev Lubin, while also bringing in one of the top portal classes in the ACC.

Jeff Brohm has shown what he can do at Louisville, but they have fallen short of getting back to the ACC title game two seasons in a row. Does that change in 2026?

4. At Clemson (Date TBD)

One of the biggest wins for the Yellow Jackets last season was beating Clemson for the first time since 2014. Even though the Tigers were one of the most disappointing teams in the country last season, that was still a big moment and next season, Key and the Yellow Jackets will have their chance to get their second straight win over Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

5. at Virginia Tech

This will be the first matchup between Brent Key and James Franklin.

Franklin was one of the most celebrated hires of the offseason after his time at Penn State and now he will attempt to resurrect the Hokies program. This could end up being one of the better games of the ACC season and if things broke the right way, could even be important to see who gets to the ACC Championship game.

