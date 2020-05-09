What Can Georgia Tech Expect to See in WR Marquez Ezzard?

Georgia Tech was just beginning to turn their wheels with spring practice when the COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt stop to all collegiate spring sports and events. Although the Yellow Jackets only made it through six spring practices, players such as wide receiver Marquez Ezzard were able to get their feet wet, compete and showcase their skillsets.

Ezzard, an Atlanta area native, was rated a four-star prospect and ranked the no. 19 overall athlete in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Once a Florida State pledge, Ezzard decommitted and eventually signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

During his freshman season at Miami, Ezzard saw limited action. He appeared in only three games with two catches - under new NCAA rules, that season does not count as a season of eligibility.

In January 2019, Miami confirmed that Ezzard had transferred out of first-year head coach Manny Diaz's football program. Ten days later, Ezzard announced via social media his decision to transfer to Georgia Tech. However, due to NCAA and ACC transfer rules, Ezzard had to sit out the 2019 season.

With three years left of eligibility, Ezzard could make a major push in the wide receiver group this upcoming season. All Yellow Jackets caught up with Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports on Twitter) of State of the U to discuss what Tech can expect to see from Ezzard.

Q: Marquez Ezzard was consensus four-star athlete out of high school. What was his recruitment like? What other schools were on his radar?

Underwood: Marquez Ezzard's recruitment was pretty interesting. He had nearly 30 scholarship offers, and was openly interested in Miami (per his own statements at multiple camps and combines, both in Coral Gables and elsewhere).....but initially committed to Florida State as a HS junior. He decommitted from FSU after a few months and things heated up for him, obviously. In the end with his re-opened recruitment, things came down to 2 schools: Miami and Ole Miss, with Miami winning out.

Q: What attracted Miami while the Canes were recruiting Ezzard?

Underwood: Miami was in a full-scale WR corps reload during the 2018 recruiting class, and the Canes were interested in getting a large and diverse group of receivers in that year. They got a couple speed guys, one tall guy, and Ezzard was the muscular/physical guy for that 4 man group.

Ezzard has decent speed but isn't a burner. But he has very strong hands, runs crisp routes, and uses his muscular physique to gain advantage over DBs. Ezzard returned kicks and punts in HS, like most top WRs do, and that versatility, while unlikely to continue at Miami, was an added bonus as well.

Q: What factors played into Ezzard leaving the Canes?

Underwood: Plain and simple: playing time. Ezzard wanted it, and he didn't get it. He redshirted as a freshman while Miami lost several receivers to disciplinary issues or injuries and scuffled to a 7-6 record. Through it all, Ezzard remained on the bench. And, there may have been some friction with former WR coach Ron Dugans as well. And, talented as he is, Ezzard was unlikely to see a major role on Miami's offense in 2019 had he stayed in Coral Gables.

Put that all together, and that's the recipe for a transfer.

Q: In your opinion, what is the best way to utilize Ezzard? and why?

Underwood: Ezzard should be used in the slot as the #2 or #3 receiver on his side of the field. His best routes are in the short and intermediate passing game (since he lacks top end speed to really be a deep threat). Square-ins. Digs. Slants. Mesh crossers. Basically, anything between the hash marks where there's traffic, that's where Ezzard can be a weapon.

I usually try to compare incoming recruits to former Canes instead of guys who played elsewhere, but Ezzard is a dead ringer for a poor man's Anquan Boldin. Big. Strong. Tough. And just MONEY in the middle of the field. That's Ezzard to a T.

You COULD put Ezzard on the outside, what with his impressive physicality, but his average-at-best speed will limit what you'll be able to do with him out there. Ezzard can, and has, run the full route tree, but the deep routes -- 7, 8, and 9 -- are likely to be jump balls or contested at the point of catch because he likely won't be able to create much separation down the field against faster DBs (which would most likely be every Cornerback he's matched up against and most Safeties, too).

Q: From Ezzard's skillset, what are his strengths? Potential areas of improvement at Tech?

Underwood: Here's the Recruiting Notebook I wrote about Ezzard when he signed at Miami, and it has a bunch of information about this.

Again, his strength is his STRENGTH, and ability to work well between the hash marks under pressure and in tight spaces.

Ezzard's speed is an area for improvement (but how much faster will he likely get?), consistency, and maturity, especially when things don't go his way, are all areas for growth as well.

