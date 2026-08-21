What Fall Camp Has Said About Georgia Tech Football's Upcoming Season

There are 14 days until Georgia Tech kicks off the season against Colorado and the Yellow Jackets are wrapping up fall camp before turning their full attention to the Buffaloes.

With the new coaches on staff and the new starters across the roster, fall camp was going to be crucial to figure out a lot of different questions that this team still had ahead of their home opener.

What has fall camp said about how the upcoming season may play out for the Yellow Jackets?

Players and coaches love George Godsey's detail with the offense

Replacing Buster Faulkner was no easy task for Brent Key and Georgia Tech. Faulkner led some of the best offenses in the ACC over the course of the past three seasons, but listening to the players and coaches during fall camp, they love how intricate George Godsey's offense is and the different concepts and personnel that he has at his disposal.

Godsey put it simply, what kind of offense this team runs is going to be dictated by the personnel that he has:

"Well, I mean, the first thing that Brent asked me when we talked about this opportunity was, you know, what's the identity of your offense? And my first question to him was, who are the players? And the offense is built around the players. I don't care what stop I've been at. And, you know, I didn't develop that. The players dictate the schemes, and everything is dependent on how we utilize those players."

The Yellow Jackets should have an elite running game, mismatches at tight end, intriguing (though inexperienced) talent at receiver, an intelligent and mobile quarterback, and there is enough trust in Key and OL coach Allen Mogridge to put together the right pieces along the offensive line.

Georgia Tech wants to play the game on its terms when it comes to tempo and the way everything unfolds and they might have just the team to do that.

Creating Takeaways Is Still a Work In Progress

Over the last three seasons, Georgia Tech has been one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to creating turnovers. There has not been a whole lot that the defense has been good at, but creating turnovers has been a particular eyesore.

That was one of the reasons that Jason Semore was hired as the defensive coordinator. His defenses are aggressive when it comes to creating havoc and making the other team turn the ball over. When Semore was at Marshall, his defenses ranked among the top 20 nationally in sacks as the Thundering Herd’s DC (19th in 2023, ninth in 2024), and Southern Miss led the nation with 23 interceptions just last season.

When Semore was asked about this area during the first week of camp, it sounded like the defense still had a ways to go:

"Not good. We have to catch the ball in the air. A lot of people ask me those questions a lot, how you get a bunch of interceptions and all those kind of things. Catch it. That's how you get a lot of interceptions, right? You watch college football games all across the country. There's a reason that there's a stereotype that defensive players can't catch because they can't. You know what I mean? So we're doing our best to develop our ball skills."

Georgia Tech is confident its defense is better and for that to be true, they need to create more turnovers. That is still going to be a question mark heading into the season.

The identity of this team won't change

When you overachieve in the ways that Brent Key has done through his first three seasons (The Jackets tied for second in the ACC last season after being picked fourth in the 2025 preseason poll, and tied for fourth in the conference after 10th- and 12th-place preseason predictions in 2024 and 2023), you get the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.

Despite all of the transition this offseason, the identity of this team won't change. When Brent Key met with the media at the beginning of camp, he talked about that and how the identity of the program and why there is no motto for this year's team:

"I've been very pleased. There's been some adjusting of those things. Look, the four core things are never going to change in this program. We've talked a lot more in depth about commitment. So I think this team has really got a deep sense of commitment. And I look at commitment on basically a one-year contract. That's what I look at because it changes every year. But with the second portal window being eliminated this year, you have a lot more commitment within your team. And then I think the big one is execution. It's like we have a lot of really good kids here, the guys that want to do right.

And our motto, our slogan this year, we don't have them. What it is will stay inside. Seriously, we really don't. This is about no different from the two guys I hired as coordinators. There's no grills, blue-collar. We don't need the fancy crap. Let's play ball. Let's make a commitment to each other every single day we walk in this building. We want to do everything that we have- coaches, players, staff, all of us together- to be the best football team we can be and get the outcomes we want. At the end of the day, let's win every football game. Let's not beat around the bush."

This should not be a surprise to anyone who follows Georgia Tech and how Key has built the program, but this is going to be another hard-nosed, tough football team that won't be any fun for any team to play. The Yellow Jackets are not being mentioned as one of the top contenders in the ACC or for the College Football Playoff and they are going to continue playing with a chip on their shoulder.