What We Hope To Learn About Georgia Tech From Its First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

The first fall scrimmage is upon us, and we have several things we hope to learn from Georgia Tech on Saturday and some of its key positions in 2026. Saturday will give a good gauge on where they stand and how they are doing. Let’s take a closer look at what we are trying to learn about the Yellow Jackets. 3

1. More Clarity On The Offensive Line

There are multiple battles on the offensive line during fall camp. Both guard positions are up for grabs for the Yellow Jackets. Also, the right tackle is still in competition as well. I am not saying all of these competitions will be over after one scrimmage, but you do want more clarity around the position and see who is beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Kevin Peay Jr, Jameson Riggs, Jordan Floyd, Malachi Carney, and Markell Samuel are all battling for jobs. This could be like 2025 where it goes all the way to Week 1.

Hopefully, that is not the case and more of these questions can be answered, but time will tell. Offensive line coach Allen Mogridge has emphasized development and building depth for the position.

"I think we're all naive if we think five guys are going to play 12 games in this level of college football. You know what I mean? I think if you don't have depth, it'll get exposed. I think if we're not developing offensive linemen and we're not developing the depth and we're not. And at the end of that is, as you develop depth, they earn trust, right? They earn my trust. I earn theirs, right? The head coach, all of that goes into it as well. But I think we're all naive if we think we can make it through a season only playing five guys, right?," said Mogridge.,



Saturday will show who is developing and getting better and who still has work to do.

2. Depth Of The WR Room

We know the main wide receiving threats for the Yellow Jackets will be Jordan Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson. Outside of those three, there is real depth concern at the wide receiver spot about who will step up and be difference-makers for Georgia Tech. There are some good freshmen coming in with Kentrell Davis, Coi Noel, Darnell Collins, and Jeremy Winston. You also have veterans with Chris Elko, Rahkeem Smith, Jaiven Plummer, and Joseph Moseley.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets had a lot of depth at the position and guys who knew their roles. Right now, it is still a question who will step up and become guys who can rotate in and make plays. Saturday will provide a clearer picture.

3. How good is the interior of the defensive line

Georgia Tech has struggled the last few years to stop the run, being gap sound, and making plays consistently in the backfield, especially from the interior of the defensive line. It is often one player who is creating havoc, and now a collection of players. This year looks different with former stud defensive lineman Jordan Van Den Berg being drafted by the Chicago Bears. The Yellow Jackets went in the portal to get Tawfiq Thomas. While he should be a marquee player for them, Georgia Tech still needs other players alongside him to step up.

Two names that come to mind are Christian Garrett and Christian Speakman. Both have been names constantly coming up in press conferences with position coaches and head coach Brent Key. We know the defensive line is much better than in years past, but is the interior of it up to par with the edge rushes? Can they make plays consistently and cause havoc in the backfield? Saturday could be a good look at how good the interior of the defensive line is.

4. How well will the defensive backs play?

While we know the unit is burgeoning with talent and young guys are hungry for opportunities, it will be one of the critical positions to see how the talent emerges and grows. A big area Georgia Tech has struggled with is communication and busts on the back end of the defense. Those big plays have led to drive starters and major touchdowns for opposing teams. They must clean that area up if they are going to be a better defense. Tae Harris and Fenix Felton are expected to take steps forward during their sophomore campaigns.

Both are really talented and got better with more reps. Savion Riley is finally healthy and whole and brings veteran leadership and experience to this group. Outside of those three, you have young guys in the equation like Isaac Obrokta, Chris Hewitt Jr, Kymani Morales, and Kealan Jones. The youth is apparent in this group, and they will be tested early and often against the offense, especially with big plays down the field. Will they be able to disrupt the offense's rhythm and timing?