Stock Up, Stock Down For Georgia Tech After Seven Practices of Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is looking to build on a 9-4 campaign a season ago and take the next step as a program under head coach Brent Key. Today, we take a look at whose stock is up and whose stock is trending down as we assess the Yellow Jackets and where things stand.

Stock Up

Tae Harris

Harris took advantage of his opportunities as a true freshman and will have a lot of eyes on him in 2026. He has continued to elevate his game and has reached the point where he won’t come off the field unless he needs a breather. Getting cross trained at nickel in the spring and can play strong or free safety. Having a player on the back end who can move anywhere on the field will only help the Yellow Jackets improve at the safety spot and have fewer breakdowns in coverage.

Also, you can tell Harris is taking the coaching seriously with what he said at his presser, continuing to preach the Vinnie Sunseri philosophy throughout the back end and defense. That will be valuable this season and could help this defense take off.

Depth Of Running Back Room

Georgia Tech could have one of the best running back rooms in not only the ACC but maybe even the country. From top to bottom, this roster has a litany of talent and guys that can come in and produce at a high level. Most will be enamored with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, but this roster at running back goes much deeper than that.

Guys like Chad Alexander, J.P. Powell, Shane Marshall, and Trelain Maddox are pushing each other every day to be the best, even the top guys. That makes for a better room overall and one that could be one of the best in the nation.

"Right. You know, the running back room, as everybody knows, is already deep. And, you know, our mission is just to push each other every day to be the best version of ourselves. You know, since we carry ourselves with, you know, such high expectations, you know, it's always... The mission is always to challenge each other to become better every day. So it's been amazing. I appreciate Malachi just as all the running backs in the room. You know, we constantly push each other. So it's been great,” said Chad Alexander.

DL Group

Much of the talk through the spring has been about the defensive line and the improvement of the group as a whole. The Yellow Jackets added some players in the portal who are expected to contribute in a big way; you couple that with some two-year guys expected to take a step forward and some hungry freshmen, and you have a group that should take a big step forward. The offensive line has lamented that they are especially expected starter Jameson Riggs.

"We've got a lot of good players, so the D-line especially is really good this year. Jordan Walker's a guy that's great to battle against, you know, all those guys. Taje is a guy who I think has made a lot of improvements since the spring and everything, going up against him. We've got a great D-line. It's been really fun to compete so far in the fall, for sure,” said Riggs.

Stock Down

OL Group

The Yellow Jackets are currently in camp battles for both guard spots. After losing Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile, the Yellow Jackets had to replace both spots. They brought in Markell Samuel and Favour Edwin in the portal to come in and compete alongside Malachi Carney, Jameson Riggs, Kevin Peay, and Jordan Floyd. At this time, you would like to know more about who the guy is going to be, but it will be a battle throughout. Here is offensive line coach Allen Mogridge on the competition and depth at the position

“You know what? The best part about our room is that they're a group that wants to come get better, right? They spend a lot of time working their craft. You know what I mean? Like, like don't mistake that. Like, it is a new guard box, but these are, you know what I mean? Some, there are some names you're going to see in there that are very much part of this program. Level one, square one, what Georgia Tech is. And then we're interjecting a few guys who are kind of the mold of Coach Key and his ideals and what he wants,” said Mogridge.

It is not ideal to have three spots up for grabs in fall camp. Last year, the Yellow Jackets had to sort some things out, but you want more questions than answers. Now, we will have to see who emerges for Georgia Tech and will start Week 1 against Colorado.