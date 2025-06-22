All Yellow Jackets

Where Did Outgoing Georgia Tech Transfers End Up This Offseason?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

While it feels like the transfer portal never really slows down, the time for transfers in college football are over for now and the rosters are set for each team heading into the fall.

Georgia Tech was busy re-shaping their roster this offseason in hopes of making a run to the ACC Championship, and they filled quite a few holes. They added running back depth, speed at receiver, depth at tight end, and new offensive linemen. On defense, the defensive line was a priority, as was adding depth at linebacker and defensive back. It was a solid class overall and Brent Key and his staff did a nice job of getting the right players for the program.

But what about the outbound transfers for Georgia Tech? Where did they end up? Let's take a look.

Georgia Tech's 2025 outbound transfers

DB Cedric Franklin- Arkansas State

WR Trey Horne- Southern Miss

TE Jackson Long- Georgia Southern

DL Cade Adams- Sam Houston State

TE Harry Lodge- Wake Forest

DB Syeed Gibbs- Kansas

This past season for the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Gibbs had one of his best games of the season against national runner-up Notre Dame in October. In the game, he recorded four tackles and a pass deflection. 

Gibbs was a FBS Freshman All-American in 2023. He recorded 52 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, and three tackles for loss when he played for Rhode Island. That performance saw more colleges calling and wanting the services of Gibbs. 

DB Nehemiah Chandler- South Alabama

OL Brandon Best- Kennesaw State

RB Trey Cooley- Troy

LB Jacob Cruz- Jacksonville State

DB Jayden Davis- Georgia Southern

OL Kai Greer- Stanford

LB Caleb Dozier- South Alabama

OL Patrick Screws Jr- Troy

Romello Height Texas Tec
David Bailey (31) and Romello Height walk to the field before the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE Romello Height- Texas Tech

The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets this season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps

DE Uche Iloh- Georgia Southern

DB Taye Seymore- Auburn

WR Eric Singleton Jr- Auburn

This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown.

OL Jordan Brown- Arizona

DL Horace Lockett- UCF

RB Evan Dickens- Liberty

WR Leo Blackburn- Georgia State

OL Corey Robinson- Arkansas

QB Zach Pyron- South Alabama

Pyron had been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this past season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC, and Pyron played in one snap on Friday vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions

WR Christian Leary- Western Michigan

More Georgia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football