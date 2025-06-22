Where Did Outgoing Georgia Tech Transfers End Up This Offseason?
While it feels like the transfer portal never really slows down, the time for transfers in college football are over for now and the rosters are set for each team heading into the fall.
Georgia Tech was busy re-shaping their roster this offseason in hopes of making a run to the ACC Championship, and they filled quite a few holes. They added running back depth, speed at receiver, depth at tight end, and new offensive linemen. On defense, the defensive line was a priority, as was adding depth at linebacker and defensive back. It was a solid class overall and Brent Key and his staff did a nice job of getting the right players for the program.
But what about the outbound transfers for Georgia Tech? Where did they end up? Let's take a look.
Georgia Tech's 2025 outbound transfers
DB Cedric Franklin- Arkansas State
WR Trey Horne- Southern Miss
TE Jackson Long- Georgia Southern
DL Cade Adams- Sam Houston State
TE Harry Lodge- Wake Forest
DB Syeed Gibbs- Kansas
This past season for the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Gibbs had one of his best games of the season against national runner-up Notre Dame in October. In the game, he recorded four tackles and a pass deflection.
Gibbs was a FBS Freshman All-American in 2023. He recorded 52 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, and three tackles for loss when he played for Rhode Island. That performance saw more colleges calling and wanting the services of Gibbs.
DB Nehemiah Chandler- South Alabama
OL Brandon Best- Kennesaw State
RB Trey Cooley- Troy
LB Jacob Cruz- Jacksonville State
DB Jayden Davis- Georgia Southern
OL Kai Greer- Stanford
LB Caleb Dozier- South Alabama
OL Patrick Screws Jr- Troy
DE Romello Height- Texas Tech
The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets this season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps
DE Uche Iloh- Georgia Southern
DB Taye Seymore- Auburn
WR Eric Singleton Jr- Auburn
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown.
OL Jordan Brown- Arizona
DL Horace Lockett- UCF
RB Evan Dickens- Liberty
WR Leo Blackburn- Georgia State
OL Corey Robinson- Arkansas
QB Zach Pyron- South Alabama
Pyron had been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this past season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC, and Pyron played in one snap on Friday vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions
WR Christian Leary- Western Michigan