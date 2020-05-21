All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Coach Rankings?

Ashley Barnett

Rankings are definitive in sports - especially college football. During the infamous BCS era, the national title contenders were ranked and determined based on a voting system. Although the BCS has now been replaced by the College Football Playoff, a ranking system is still in place. 

Earlier this week, CBS Sports released their rankings of all 65 coaches in the power house conferences - including Notre Dame. 

Where did CBS Sports place Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins?

No. 57 Georgia Tech

Geoff Collins: He began his tenure at Georgia Tech ranked No. 55 and dropped two spots this season after going 3-9. Clearly, our voters understand the rebuilding project he has in front of him and didn't want to punish him for the slow start after transitioning from the triple option. 2019 rank: 55 (-2)

Although a 3-9 season isn't ideal for a coach in his first season, the triple option is not an easy offensive scheme to transition away from. Collins has made strides in adding players to fit more into his face-paced, spread, pro-style type offense. He's added much needed weight and size to both sides of the ball with DE Antonneous Clayton and G/C Ryan Johnson. 

The Yellow Jackets finished No. 27 overall in the 2020 recruiting cycle - a significant improvement from their No. 50 overall finish the year prior. The class of 2020 includes four-star versatile running back Jahmyr Gibbs and four-star dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims. 

Tech's secondary and running back room will be ones to watch in the upcoming season. 

Collin's drop in the overall rankings of Power 5 coaches is a bit steep, considering the talent he is bringing in and the strides he's made with developing the team. 

The rest of the ACC rankings: 

Overall rankings in the ACC

No. 63 | Boston College | Jeff Hafley

No. 58 | Miami | Manny Diaz

No. 57 | Georgia Tech | Geoff Collins

No. 49 | NC State | Dave Doeren 

No. 48 | Syracuse | Dino Babers

No. 40 | Pittsburgh | Pat Narduzzi 

No. 37 | Virginia Tech | Justin Fuente

No. 32 | Wake Forest | Dave Clawson

No. 31| Louisville | Scott Satterfield

No. 29 | Florida State | Mike Norvell

No. 26 | Duke | David Cutcliffe

No. 23 | Virginia | Bronco Mendenhall

No. 20 | North Carolina | Mack Brown

No. 5 | Notre Dame | Brian Kelly

No. 2 | Clemson | Dabo Swinney

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

Ashley Barnett

2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Mid-May Update

The Yellow Jackets class of 2021 has grown significantly over the last few weeks. Let's take a look at where Tech stands in rankings.

Ashley Barnett

Geoff Collins’ Georgia Tech Football All-In Challenge Raises $24K

Tech alum donates $18,000 to charities, $6,000 to A-T Fund

Georgia Tech PR

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

A quick look at the latest news revolving around Georgia Tech's football recruits from this past week

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech First to Offer In-State OG Jalen Farmer

Covington (GA) Eastside offensive lineman Jalen Farmer receives his first scholarship opportunity at the next level from the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Prokick Australia Punter David Shanahan

The Yellow Jackets landed their ninth member for the class of 2021 in punter David Shanahan. Shanahan, a native of Ireland, has been with Prokick Australia for the past several months.

Ashley Barnett

2021 OT Jakiah Leftwich Says Relationship with Georgia Tech is "Great"

In-state offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich says he frequently hears from the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets receive their fourth commitment within a week from four-star wideout James BlackStrain

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Play 3-Game Series Against Georgia State

Yellow Jackets men's basketball to host Panthers in 2020 and 2021

Georgia Tech PR

2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore Talks Recent Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech extended an offer to 2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore last week. Gilmore says he is "excited" to build a relationship with the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett