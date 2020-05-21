Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Coach Rankings?

Rankings are definitive in sports - especially college football. During the infamous BCS era, the national title contenders were ranked and determined based on a voting system. Although the BCS has now been replaced by the College Football Playoff, a ranking system is still in place.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports released their rankings of all 65 coaches in the power house conferences - including Notre Dame.

Where did CBS Sports place Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins?

No. 57 Georgia Tech Geoff Collins: He began his tenure at Georgia Tech ranked No. 55 and dropped two spots this season after going 3-9. Clearly, our voters understand the rebuilding project he has in front of him and didn't want to punish him for the slow start after transitioning from the triple option. 2019 rank: 55 (-2)

Although a 3-9 season isn't ideal for a coach in his first season, the triple option is not an easy offensive scheme to transition away from. Collins has made strides in adding players to fit more into his face-paced, spread, pro-style type offense. He's added much needed weight and size to both sides of the ball with DE Antonneous Clayton and G/C Ryan Johnson.

The Yellow Jackets finished No. 27 overall in the 2020 recruiting cycle - a significant improvement from their No. 50 overall finish the year prior. The class of 2020 includes four-star versatile running back Jahmyr Gibbs and four-star dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims.

Tech's secondary and running back room will be ones to watch in the upcoming season.

Collin's drop in the overall rankings of Power 5 coaches is a bit steep, considering the talent he is bringing in and the strides he's made with developing the team.

The rest of the ACC rankings:

Overall rankings in the ACC No. 63 | Boston College | Jeff Hafley No. 58 | Miami | Manny Diaz No. 57 | Georgia Tech | Geoff Collins No. 49 | NC State | Dave Doeren No. 48 | Syracuse | Dino Babers No. 40 | Pittsburgh | Pat Narduzzi No. 37 | Virginia Tech | Justin Fuente No. 32 | Wake Forest | Dave Clawson No. 31| Louisville | Scott Satterfield No. 29 | Florida State | Mike Norvell No. 26 | Duke | David Cutcliffe No. 23 | Virginia | Bronco Mendenhall

No. 20 | North Carolina | Mack Brown No. 5 | Notre Dame | Brian Kelly

No. 2 | Clemson | Dabo Swinney

