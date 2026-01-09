Where Have Georgia Tech’s Outgoing Transfers Landed?



Georgia Tech has been active in the portal in landing prospects, and they have also lost quite a few who have found new homes and will be playing elsewhere in 2026. Let’s take a look to see where some of the former Yellow Jackets have landed.

A mass exodus of the team went to Florida to go play under former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Several of those names include offensive lineman Harrison Moore, quarterback Aaron Philo, and wide receiver Bailey Stockton. Moore was a starter this past season on the offensive line and a key piece on the interior of the offensive line. Philo was next in line to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets after Haynes King graduated, but chose to explore his options instead. Stockton was a former walk-on who earned a spot but has profound respect for Faulkner, which makes sense of why he followed him to Florida.

The biggest transfer was Isiah Canion, who left for the rival Georgia Bulldogs yesterday. This one definitely stung a lot for the Yellow Jackets, especially when Canion was in position to become WR1 in 2026. He will join his former teammates, Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins. When the Yellow Jackets face Georgia at the end of the season, it will be more intriguing.

Zion Taylor found a new home and committed to Western Kentucky earlier in the week. He finished his Tech career with 12 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Former center Tana Alo-Tupuola will be heading out west to play for head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was a big part of the offensive line this season and leaves a big void for the Yellow Jackets.

Former defensive back Christian Pritchett is headed to the Big 12 to play for Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks. Pritchett had a primary reserve role for the Yellow Jackets in a veteran-laden defensive back room.

There are still several Yellow Jackets available in the portal. The list includes D.J. Moore, Peyton Joseph, Jaime Felix, Melvin Jordan IV, Benjamin Galloway, Jamauri Brice and Luke Harpring. Here is a little bit more on Luke Harpring and Jamauri Brice when I wrote about them entering the portal.

“Another tough blow for Georgia Tech, with Luke Harpring expected to hit the portal. Harpring finished with 13 catches for 158 yards during his redshirt freshman season. He finished his Georgia Tech career with 16 catches for 201 yards after two seasons with the program. He had his best game against Virginia Tech, posting three catches for 39 yards.

Harpring is a Georgia Tech legacy, with his dad, Matt, being an elite basketball player and an All-ACC selection three times. His dad had his jersey retired in the rafters. However, Luke was good in his own right and a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Harping continued to improve and elevate his game, which helped him see more time on the field. Here was Harpring earlier this season on his progression and what he was getting better at.”

On Brice

“Georgia Tech has lost its second wide receiver to the transfer portal, with Jamauri Brice entering his name into the portal. Brice was a heavily coveted in-state player from Cartersville High School. He was a three-star prospect who was known for his big-play ability and his speed. He didn’t get a chance to see the field a lot for the Yellow Jackets in year one with all of the talent they had at the position. He will now explore his options.”

The portal is just a week in and has another week to go, so you will likely see players find homes this weekend heading into next week. While Georgia Tech lost a good number of its players, it could have been way worse.



