Where Will Georgia Tech Be Ranked In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings?
One of the biggest questions tonight is where the committee will rank the Yellow Jackets this week and how they will continue to evaluate the ACC. Last week, the committee didn’t rank a single ACC school in the top 12. Although it is the first rankings from the committee this season, that is extremely concerning for the conference, especially with it having so much parity in 2025. It doesn’t matter who is playing; anybody can win on any given Saturday. Georgia Tech faced that fate a few weeks ago against NC State, but it has been a good team all year. Other questions remain about how much Virginia and Louisville fall? Will Miami make it back to the top 15 despite having two losses?
Now, let’s take a deeper look at where the Yellow Jackets could be ranked.
Where will they be ranked?
I think the Yellow Jackets should be ranked in the top 12 at least. With several ranked ACC teams going down at home in Louisville and Virginia, Georgia Tech is back atop the conference. Also, BYU went down to Texas Tech in a deflating fashion, only scoring seven points in the loss. Georgia Tech is one of five teams in the ACC with a loss. They finish their final two games against Boston College and Pittsburgh in the ACC. Now, why should they be the top 12? They have just one loss this season and have handled business in every game, whether it is on the road or at home. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offenses in the country, ranked top in several categories, a Heisman candidate in Haynes King, and an opportunistic defense. They would be a fun team to watch if they make the College Football Playoff.
Remaining focused on the task
Head coach Brent Key has remained firm on Georgia Tech handling its business and not worrying about the playoff rankings. It is a valid point with three games left in the regular season, with the final two in the ACC coming up over the next few weeks. Georgia Tech controls its own destiny and has a chance to get in on its own without the help of the committee. That is probably their best.
“Yeah, so I don't care about it right now. But maybe in the future. Again, it goes back to just, you guys do a phenomenal job in this day and age, right, of pushing information out for people to, for content and people to read. Mean, it is so hard to avoid it. Y’all know I try to. I try, but I don't have. I don't read social media, I don't read those things, I try to, but it's hard to. So we talked about the team the last couple of weeks. It's what makes college football great. If there were no writers and no reporters, and you guys weren't doing those jobs and doing the jobs that y'all do. You wouldn't be reaching the millions and millions of people that our game does. I thank y'all for that. I thank y'all for the content y'all put out and the information, and for taking the time to check facts and see if it's correct. Half of it's real, half of it's not. And you know what? It makes for a great form of entertainment. It really does. But the people who are performing are us. And we get it. That's what it is. We gotta live in truth, right? And right now, all that matters is how we perform, ten days from now, nine days from now. That's the world we have to live in because the rankings don't mean anything right now to us, cuz it gets us nowhere, it helps us with nothing. I'd love to be able to sit back in what, four weeks, three or four weeks, and we'll be able to sit down and you guys can all come over to the house, and we'll sit down and then we'll all watch the rankings together and see what happens. How about that?
Georgia Tech will face Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
•Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
•How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
•Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games