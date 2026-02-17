Which Georgia Tech Player Could Raise Their Stock The Most At The Combine?

The National Football League Scouting Combine is only weeks away, and the Yellow Jackets had four players invited to participate in the renowned event held in Indianapolis. All Georgia Tech players could benefit from great performances at the combine, but there is one specifically who could raise his stock tremendously. That is Ahmari Harvey.

Harvey was a productive cornerback for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. He recorded 26 tackles, seven passes defensed, and a sack. His seven passes defended were the most on the team. He would play well throughout his career with Georgia Tech. At times, he would miss games due to injury or have a few games sprinkled in that weren’t his best. However, in the past two seasons, he has been the Yellow Jackets best cover cornerback.

When you take a deeper look at his numbers via Pro Football Focus (PFF), Harvey finished with a 71.9 defensive grade, 74.7 tackling grade, and a 75.7 coverage grade. Harvey also added 12 defensive stops and didn’t have a touchdown scored on him this past season. He recorded his best game against Virginia Tech, allowing just one catch and finishing with a season-high 80.3 defensive grade and an 81.9 coverage grade. An area he really improved in was his tackling this season, and he set a career-high grade in that area via PFF. His defensive grade was the second-highest of his career, and he nearly matched his coverage grade this season, only being 0.2 points off.

Harvey raised his stock from the Senior Bowl practice after a really good showing. Here is more on what he did.

“Harvey is another, like Rutledge, who raised his stock with his performance and how well he did in practice. There is one clip where he is going against a WR that is 6’5 and higher, and had great coverage that caused the pass breakup. When Harvey is on his game, he can make plays against anybody. He is another who can raise his stock in the combine and prove he can play at the next level. He finished his 2025 campaign with 26 tackles, seven passes defensed, and a sack. Keep your eye on Harvey and where he lands.

Cornerback is a position where you always need players in the NFL. It is one of the hardest positions to play in the league. There are only a handful of elite corners professionally, so finding one is slim to none. Harvey can be one who can be good at the next level and truly help a team. He is smart, studies the game, has great anticipatory skill, and can be a ballhawk. When the cornerbacks go through the individual drills, he can dominate the 1-on-1s and cornerback drills, which could raise his stock tremendously. With his 6’0 and 195-pound frame, he can guard smaller, shiftier wide receivers and also big, long 6’5 and up wideouts. He is the perfect size and stature to do both. Out of all the Yellow Jackets players, he has the most to gain and could see his name called earlier rather than later in the NFL Draft with a great combine performance. He is well-positioned to do so, and certainly more than capable.

