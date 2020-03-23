All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Who Would Present Another Set of Challenges As Georgia Tech's Cross-Divisional Rival?

Ashley Barnett

The rivalry between Georgia Tech and Clemson may not be the most heated for either team, but the match-up dates back to 1898. The Yellow Jackets hold a 50-32-2 record over the Tigers. However, with the emergence of Clemson in recent years under head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have a current win streak of five against the Jackets (2015-2019).

Although the ACC Atlantic rivalry with Clemson has concrete history for both programs, another cross-divisional opponent could be poised to be a more balanced challenge for Tech. Wake Forest. 

All Yellow Jackets caught up with Blogger So Dear's contributor Cam Lemons (Give him a follow at @CamLemons_ on Twitter) for more insight. 

Wake Forest's Reversal Expectations

Georgia Tech leads a 23-8 record over the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest reversed their program with the hiring of Jim Grobe as head coach in 2001. Grobe had a mostly successful 13 year tenure with the Deacons, including winning the 2006 ACC Championship 9-6 over the Jackets. Winning the ACC crown gave Wake Forest the belief that more ACC championships are possible to be achieved.

Grobe resigned in December of 2013 and the Deacons went on to hire Dave Clawson. Since the hiring of Clawson, Wake Forest has held winning seasons since 2016. 

"What Clawson has done has been nothing short of impressive," Lemons told All Yellow Jackets. "I fully think he's changed the trajectory of Wake Forest football... being the smallest P5 school in the nation, recruiting can be challenging and Clawson has done extremely well given the circumstances."

Similar to Wake Forest, Georgia Tech has had a change in paths regarding the football program as well. With the hiring of Geoff Collins in 2019, the Jackets are rebuilding and progressing. Collins has high expectations and facing another program that's also trending in the same direction could test the Yellow Jackets in their improvements. 

Recruiting in the Same Pool

Georgia is a rich state in terms of college football recruits. Like Georgia Tech, the Deacons have dipped into the recruitment taking place in the areas surrounding Atlanta. 

"Since Clawson has come on, the recruiting has gotten immensely better," said Lemons. "I think they had roughly 30 or so offers out to Georgia kids for the 2020 cycle but only 1 hit." 

Defensively for the 2020 class, the Jackets nabbed a few kids Wake Forest was also targeting, including LB Khatavian Franks, DE Jared Ivey, DE Kyle Kennard, and LB Tyson Meiguez.

The 4-2-5 Defense vs. the Up-Tempo Spread Offense 

Andrew Thacker's 4-2-5 defense relies on the players to use their instincts and make quick decisions on reading the opposing offense's play. As Collins and Thacker continue to bulk their players and recruit more prospects that fit into the scheme, the Jackets are able to able to rely heavily on the intuition of the defense and the match up of strength against bigger receivers. The 4-2-5 is ideally suited to handle spread offenses. 

Wake Forest ran a 4-2-5 from 2014-16 under then defensive coordinator Mike Elko. It appears the Deacons have learned the weaknesses and strengths from that type of defense and have used it to their advantage. The type of up-tempo spread offense Wake Forest uses causes defenses to quickly adjust to unbalanced formations.  

"Wake runs a bit of a hybrid 4-2-5 itself," said Lemons. "The defense would be able to match-up better against the good wide receiving corps Wake has and force Wake to win the line of scrimmage and keep them honest through the running game." 

Neither offense or defense are uncommon in college football, but the 4-2-5 would test the Deacon's offensive line as well as the up-tempo spread challenging Tech's corners. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's 2021 Prospects

A quick look at the latest news revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's 2021 prospects.

Ashley Barnett

by

Brian Smith

2021 DB Kani Walker Narrows His Top 5

Peach State native and 2021 DB Kani Walker narrows down his top 5.

Ashley Barnett

2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer From GT

2021 DB William Simpkins III receives latest offer from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Ashley Barnett

2021 ILB Baron Hopson Says, "Atlanta Is My Home"

2021 Georgia Tech ILB recruit Baron Hopson says, "Atlanta is my home."

Ashley Barnett

AD Todd Stansbury Discusses How GT Athletics Are Handling COVID-19

Athletic Director Todd Stansbury discusses how Georgia Tech athletics are handling COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Looking Ahead to Three Major Games for 2020

Georgia Tech's football schedule is considered one of the toughest in 2020. Here's a look at the three biggest opponents the Yellow Jackets will face.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Contacting Pitt Transfer Trey McGowens

Georgia Tech is one of the several programs in contact with Pittsburgh sophomore guard Trey McGowens who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo loves how Georgia Tech runs the offensive line

Ashley Barnett

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech is one of the many programs already reaching out to Ohio State freshman DJ Carton who announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal on Thursday.

Ashley Barnett