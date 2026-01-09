Why Georgia Tech Should Pursue Former Texas WR Jaime Ffrench

Georgia Tech is still in need of major playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, especially after losing so many to graduation and the portal. The Yellow Jackets moved fast and landed Jaylen Mbakwe, formerly of the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the portal, but they still need a slot wide receiver and someone else on the boundary.

Yesterday, a former four-star prospect entered his name into the portal in Jaime Ffrenc,h who was heavily coveted coming out of high school. Ffrench was rated as the No.8 player in Florida, the No.9 WR, and the No.52 player nationally, per 247Sports. He was a three-sport athlete who excelled in basketball and track during his prep career.

Here is a deeper look at his profile via 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins

“Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack. Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years. Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades. Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns.”

Why does he fit Georgia Tech?

For one, he is explosive with the ball in his hands, which the Yellow Jackets need. Fortunately, they still have Jordan Allen on the roster, who is explosive in his own right, but they need that on the outside, too. Ffrench has breakaway ability that allows him to carve out defenses for long gains and allows him to get behind secondaries. With Malik Rutherford gone, the Yellow Jackets need another deep threat. They would get just that in Ffrench. Another plus is that he is young and hungry and wants to get an opportunity to see the field, which would only motivate him more. Ffrench would also be inexpensive for the Yellow Jackets with just a 368K NIL evaluation per On3 Sports. With how expensive the WR market is, Georgia Tech could save some money with a young, inexperienced wide receiver. If there is interest there, Georgia Tech should definitely pursue and go after Ffrench.

