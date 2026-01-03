Georgia Tech Freshman WR Jamauri Brice Enters The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has lost its second wide receiver to the transfer portal, with Jamauri Brice entering his name into the portal. Brice was a heavily coveted in-state player from Cartersville High School. He was a three-star prospect who was known for his big-play ability and his speed. He didn’t get a chance to see the field a lot for the Yellow Jackets in year one with all of the talent they had at the position. He will now explore his options.

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jamauri Brice is entering the transfer portal, his rep @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp tells @mzenitz.



The 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman redshirted this season.https://t.co/DtJvKVllCG pic.twitter.com/8qp7GjiV1A — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

Here is more on him for his days in high school.

Per his Georgia Tech Bio:

“Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the 99th-best athlete in the country by 247Sports … Named first-team all-region as a junior, playing significant time on offense, defense and special teams … Nephew of former NFL All-Pro for the Atlanta Falcons, Vic Beasley … Coached by Connor Foster … Honor roll student … Plans to major in business with the goal of owning his own business after his football career wraps up.”

Earlier today, Isaiah Canion entered the portal to explore his options. Canion was the second-leading wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets with 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Here is a deep look from our own Jackson Caudell on the significance of losing Canion.

“Georgia Tech is losing their top returning wide receiver for next season to the transfer portal. Isiah Canion, who just finished his sophomore season with the Yellow Jackets, announced that he is going to enter the portal after totaling 33 catches for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season. He was third on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions while leading the team in touchdowns. He was going to be the top wideout on the team next season, but now Brent Key and this coaching staff are going to have to replace his production.

Canion is a talented player that Georgia Tech does not want to lose and while he can always come back, this is not ideal for a team looking to stay in the mix for the ACC.

As far as the receiving group goes for next season, Georgia Tech is going to be losing Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton. There is a lot of work to be done in the portal for this program.”

Georgia Tech has officially hired an offensive coordinator in George Godsey, who comes over from the Baltimore Ravens, but he will have his work cut out for him as Georgia Tech has to replace a good bit of its 2025 roster.

