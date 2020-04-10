All Yellow Jackets
XFL Lays Off Employees - Including Two Former Georgia Tech Players

Ashley Barnett

The XFL had its inaugural season cut short in March during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the future of the league became uncertain - but hinted at its demise - after operations were suspended and all employees were laid off.

"Given the uncertainty of the current environment, the XFL has suspended operations and is evaluating next steps," owner and president Vince McMahon said in a statement. 

Prior to Friday's news, there was hope for a full return in 2021 after the XFL cancelled the remainder of the 2020 season. The eight-team league was midway through its 10-game campaign before halting regular season play. 

Following the cancellation of its lone season, the league released a statement pointing at optimism for its future saying, "the XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

Two former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were among the 52-Man team rosters who were also laid off. KeShun Freeman was a linebacker for the DC Defenders and Tj Barnes was a defensive tackle for the New York Guardians. 

Freeman was a starter for the Defenders and tallied 11 combined tackles, including 1 tackle-for-loss, and 1 quarterback hit. The team finished with a 3-2 record.  

Barnes appeared in 3 games for the Guardians and totaled 12 combined tackles and 2 quarterback hits. The team also finished a 3-2 record. 

The XFL aimed to distance itself from its 2001 version. It was a new creation for McMahon who wanted to present fans with a professional football fix. 

The XFL held a draft in October 2019 and began with training camp in January, leading up to its season opener in February. The league was divided into two four-team divisions, East and West. The championship was scheduled for April 26, 2020. 

