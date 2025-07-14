Georgia Tech CB Commit Traeviss Stevenson Receives Bump To Four Star From Rivals & Reacts To New Ranking
Before receiving his upgrade, Stevenson was ranked as a three-star prospect. He now got bumped up to a four-star prospect, the No. 16 CB, the No. 17 player in Georgia, and the No. 129 player nationally. He reacts to his recent bump from Rivals.
“I’m overly grateful, but I’m not satisfied. I am coming for it all,” said Stevenson.
So what makes Stevenson different from the rest is where he comes from. It allows him to play with a chip on his shoulder and an insatiable hunger that you can see every Friday night. It drives him to be great and make a name for himself which he has done. I asked about his mindset and this is what he had to say.
“Coming from nothing, and I want to make a change forever,” said Stevenson
Georgia Tech CB commit continues to climb in the rankings. Just last month, he received a rankings boost from 247Sports and was dubbed a four-star prospect. He was upgraded to a 90 overall, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 27 player in Georgia. His ranking is higher on Rivals, who give him a slight boost with a 91 overall ranking. The only platform he is not a four-star on is ESPN. Here is a detailed scouting report and some things Stevenson accomplished as a junior.
“Stevenson plays both ways for Brooks County, who was the state runner-up in 2024 losing to eventual state champion Bowdon. On offense, he finished his season with 29 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was even better and was the third-leading tackler for the Trojans, finishing with 74 tackles. Stevenson also finished with 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had multiple games this past season where he finished with double-digit tackles. One of his best games came against Irwin County where Stevenson finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His big breakout game came in the season opener against Cook, where he finished with two interceptions, showcasing his ballhawk ability. Stevenson is rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.”
So what does it mean for Georgia Tech? It means they have recruited the defensive back position at an elite level for two consecutive years, barring everything staying the same. It hasn’t been easy with many notable SEC and ACC programs trying to pry away the Yellow Jackets commits but Jaedyn Terry and Stevenson have remained firm in their pledge to the Yellow Jackets. I don’t think it will be long until you are saying Georgia Tech has one of the best defensive back rooms in the country, especially at the level Cory Peoples is recruiting.