Former Five Star Prospect Will Reportedly Visit Georgia Tech

The transfer portal is open and there is a lot of movement going on around the country.

For Georgia Tech, they are working on not only re-tooling their roster, but making hires to the coaching staff. The one side of the ball that needs the most work on The Flats is on defense and according to CBS Sports reported Matt Zenitz, Georgia Tech is going to be getting a visit from a former five star recruit.

Zenitz reported this afternoon that former Alabama WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe is going to be visiting Georgia Tech and is also expected to visit Georgia and Ole Miss. Mbakwe was a receiver while at Alabama, but recruiting and scouting analysts believe that his best position is going to be in the secondary.

Alabama defensive back/wide receiver transfer Jaylen Mbakwe is visiting Georgia Tech and also plans to visit Georgia and Ole Miss, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was a Class of 2024 blue-chip recruit. Ranked as the second-best cornerback and 12th-best overall prospect in that class. pic.twitter.com/XRr9sgi6xo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2026

Thought the move to WR was premature this season. Think his highest ceiling is still at corner. Perplexing first two years. https://t.co/b91f6JuaeQ — Cooper Petagna (@cooperpetagna) January 2, 2026

As a class of 2024 recruit, Mbakwe was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit, the No. 2 cornerback in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. This past season for Alabama, Mbakwe caught three passes for 55 yards.

If he does move to the secondary, that would be a great add for Georgia Tech. The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have to fight for him with big time SEC schools, but according to Zenitz, they are going to be getting a visit at least.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports Cooper Petagna on Mbakwe from high school, where he compares him to former first round cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

"Verified at 5-foot-11 and 170-pounds in February of 2022. Possesses the growth potential to add an additional 15 to 20-pounds to his frame at the next level. Displays excellent athleticism in all three-phases of the game.



Positioned primarily at the quarterback position as a senior, helped lead his team to an undefeated 14-0 Alabama 6A State Championship in 2023. Projects to the corner spot at the next level, flashing the position versatility and instincts to play multiple positions in the secondary. Displays outstanding reactionary athleticism and patience at the corner position, showing the ability to play in a man or zone scheme at the next level. Smooth hipped athlete that operates with very little wasted motion in and out of breaks and possesses excellent short area change of direction.



Exhibits excellent outstanding play speed in all three phases, showing the ability to accelerate and get to top speed quickly. Instinctive defender with natural ball skills and production on the offensive side of the ball. Displays excellent key and diagnose ability as an off-ball defender that exudes from his on-field knowledge of playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Plays with a natural calmness as a man-to-man defender, displaying the patience, vision, and suddenness that differentiates him in press coverage.



An elite level athlete with outstanding instincts to coincide , Mbakwe also possesses outstanding verified speed with a 10.46 100-meter time from his junior year. Projects as a corner at the next level with an ability to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball and in the return game, as well as multiple other special teams units. Bonafide playmaker that can change a game in a multitude of ways and has the potential to be a day one NFL Draft choice."

