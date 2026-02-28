Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Florida State

Can Georgia Tech end its nine game losing streak this afternoon when they host Florida State?

The Yellow Jackets have three games remaining this season, and tomorrow's contest against the Seminoles is one of them. Despite a rough start to the season, Florida State has played well over the past few weeks and is going to be a tough out in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech has not played a close ACC game in a few weeks, but can they find a way to hang around with Florida State today?

Who wins?

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Florida State comes into the Saturday matinee is coming off an 83-73 loss to Miami, but has been winners of six of its last eight, and seven of the past nine. The Seminoles opened league play dropping five-straight before turning the page with a 65-63 win at Miami. Robert McCray V leads the Seminoles in league play, averaging 17.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in league scoring.

Georgia Tech has won five of the last eight meetings against Florida State, but the Seminoles took the only regular-season meeting last year, 91-78, in Tallahassee to push their lead in the all-time series to 47-34. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last three meetings in McCamish Pavilion, dating back to Florida State’s last win in Atlanta in 2019. Tech holds a 20-17 advantage when competing in Atlanta, including a 4-3 edge in McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech has had 19 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 11 by 10 points or less and five by five points or less . On a nine-game skid, the Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The losing streak marks the longest since a 9-game ACC streak in 2022-23. Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - it’s only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-16 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including an 0-7 mark when shooting over 50.0%

The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 points percent or under from the floor, most recently, Virginia Tech (33.8%) For the sixth time in ACC play, and seventh overall, Tech shot over 45.0% from the field at Louisville (45.9%) and could not pull out the victory. In Stoudamire’s three seasons, Tech has done so 16 times (four in 2024-25; five in 2023-24) . Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and eight total under 40.0% . Overall, this season, the Jackets have held 10 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 19 to under

40% In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent

Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 16 games with four or more. In four games, five have reached 10- plus and one game with six.

Georgia Tech has won the rebounding battle 13 times this season, and five times in ACC play . Tech has had seven different Yellow Jackets lead the team on the glass in a game this year . Tech has outrebounded eight opponents that had a positive rebounding margin entering the game, including four . ACC opponents (Boston College, Clemson, Miami, Pitt) . The Yellow Jackets rank seventh in the league in 3-point percentage (35.5%) and fifth in the same category (35.9%) in league games .

Tech also ranks 13th in 3-point field goal percentage defense in the league, holding their opponents to 33.7%, but 17th in league games (37.3%) Six Jackets have connected on at least 15 threepointers this season paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. with 50 on the season .

Georgia Tech did not quit in their loss to Louisville last Saturday, but Florida State is playing really aside from their loss to Miami and I don't think the Yellow Jackets can hang around for long with the Seminoles.

Final Score: Florida State 84, Georgia Tech 76