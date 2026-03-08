Ten Coaching Candidates That Make Sense For Georgia Tech After Firing Damon Stoudamire

With Georgia Tech moving on from head coach Damon Stoudamire this morning, let’s go in-depth and look at some coaches who could be looking to upgrade and potentially find new homes from the mid-major level. Let’s take a look at some options.

Casey Alexander (Belmont)

Belmont head coach Casey Alexander disputes a call during the second half against Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Lips Bel 112019 025 | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander has been at Belmont for the past seven years and has continued to guide the program. Belmont is 26-6 and is in position to make the NCAA tournament. They secured the outright Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship. Alexander has guided Belmont to 10 consecutive 20-win seasons and has led Belmont as one of the best mid-major teams in the country. He will be highly sought after.

Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall)

Feb 28, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway watched from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He has led a big turnaround this season for the Pirates, taking them from a 7-25 team to 19-9 this season. He could be a name that heats up and could garner a good amount of attention on the coaching circuit. He is responsible for an incredible run during the 2022 NCAA tournament, leading St. Peter's to an improbable run to the Elite Eight. He has guided the Pirates to a 25-win season and an NIT (National Invitational Tournament) championship in his second season. Holloway would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets with his three principles: Dedication, Desire, and Discipline.

Josh Schertz (Saint Louis)

Feb 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz reacts during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A hot name on the coaching trail in college basketball. He has only been the coach for St.Louis for two short seasons, but he has the Billikens playing at a high level. He has guided St.Louis to 27 wins and looks like an NCAA tournament team. Schertz has coached at Indiana State and Lincoln Memorial. At Lincoln Memorial, he led them to 10 NCAA tournaments. At Indiana State, he guided them to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 2000. He will be a heavily sought-after coach during the hiring cycle.

Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State)

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun talks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

One of the ascending coaches in college basketball. He guided Utah State to a 26-8 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in year one during the 2024-2025 season. This year, he has the Aggies in contention with a 24-6 record. He has recorded 20-win seasons in back-to-back years and continues to boast an efficient offense in his tenure with Utah State. Calhoun should be a highly sought-after candidate in the offseason.

Tony Skinn (George Mason)

Dec 17, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; George Mason Patriots head coach Tony Skinn reacts during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The head coach at George Mason has the Patriots playing stellar in his tenure as head coach. He was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year after a stellar season in 2025. He had already set program bests for overall wins, league wins, overall winning percentage, and league winning percentage through his first two seasons, not including this year. Skinn has led George Mason to 20+ wins in 2025-2026 and is in a position to make the NCAA tournament. The George Mason alum could consider leaving for a bigger opportunity.

Travis Steele Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks head coach Travis Steele communicates with players in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Miami Redhawks and Toledo Rockets, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Oh. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steele has guided Miami (OH) to an undefeated record and one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference and a top 20 team in college basketball. He is just entering his fourth season with the program, and after setting a school record with 25 wins and Miami (OH )'s most MAC wins since 2005-2006, he has taken it to another level in 2025-2026. Steele has the Redhawks at 30 wins this season and primed for an NCAA tournament this year. He has guided an unselfish team that has seven players averaging double-figures and a team shooting 39% from beyond the arc. With what he has done in a short span of time, you have to think the Power 4 program will be calling for his services.

Bryan Hodgson (South Florida)

Mar 5, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Bryan Hodgson talks to a referee during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Hodgson had big shoes to fill coming over to USF, taking over for Amir Abdur-Rahim, who had quietly become one of the top names in college basketball and guided the Bulls to their first-ever regular-season conference title and AP Top 25 ranking. Rest in peace to the Rahim who passed in 2024. Hodgson has come in this year and done damage after coming over from Arkansas State, where he spent two seasons, leading them to back-to-back 20-win seasons. Hodgson has guided the Bulls to the top of the conference and also a 20-win record in year 1. Could he look to jump ship again?

Takayo Siddle (UNC Wilmington)

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks head coach Takayo Siddle in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Siddle took over a struggling program and has guided it to relevance. He has already secured multiple 20-win seasons and an NCAA tournament appearance. Siddle has piloted the Seashawks to seven CAA tournament titles. He was also pivotal in a major upset over then No.12 Kentucky on the road in 2023, which was the biggest road win in program history. UNC Wilmington made the conference title games in 2022, 2023, and 2025. They are in a position to do it again this year, pacing at the top of the conference and have a chance to make another NCAA tournament. He will be an intriguing coach to follow.

Joe Gallo (Merrimack)

Merrimack Warriors head coach Joe Gallo talks with his team as Auburn Tigers take on Merrimack Warriors at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Merrimack Warriors 39-22 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gallo has been with Merrimack for a decade now, and the Merrimack alumni have continued to guide the Warriors to one of the better mid-major programs. They currently sit at the top of the MAAC conference with 17 wins in conference play. Over the course of his career, he has led Merrimack to the Northeast Conference Championship, three consecutive conference regular season championships, and one of the biggest wins the program has had, defeating Northwestern for the first-ever D1 victory in program history. He is a loyal coach, but could look to upgrade after this season.

Dustin Kerns (App State)

Nov 11, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Dustin Kerns reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Kerns has guided the Mountaineers to a consistently competitive team in the Sun Belt Conference. He has led App State to two conference titles and, prior to the 2025-2026 campaign, had 114 wins as the head coach. He is the third fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins. If you count this season, Kerns has led App State to seven consecutive seasons of records above .500. He could be looking to make the jump for another big opportunity in college basketball.