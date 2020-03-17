All Yellow Jackets
ACC Cancels All Remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring Sports

Ashley Barnett

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC announced on Tuesday the cancellation of all athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. 

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

The unanimous decision comes less than a week after the ACC initially suspended organized practices, recruiting, and games indefinitely. 

In the wake of the novel coronavirus global outbreak, the NCAA also cancelled remaining winter and spring championships, including the NCAA basketball tournament, last week. 

What does this mean?

Spring football practices as well as the spring game (scheduled for Friday, April 10) are cancelled.

All spring sports, including softball, baseball, tennis, and golf will not be able to finish the remainder of their 2019-20 seasons.

The NCAA is still in discussions to grant an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes affected by the cancelled seasons. However, many questions remained unanswered on the logistics of being able to grant student-athletes the additional year, such as scholarship caps and roster size. 

