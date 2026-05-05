Georgia Tech Athletics Will see 63 Student Athletes Graduate This Spring

The end of the school year is near and Georgia Tech is set to host commencement ceremonies this week, which will include 63 student athletes graduating.

In total, 53 of the graduating student athletes will be receiving bachelor's degrees and 10 will be receiving Master's degrees

Tech athletics honored the graduates last Wednesday at its semiannual graduation brunch. Featured speakers included AD Ryan Alpert, golf’s Benjamin Reuter, women’s basketball’s Catherine Alben, director of sport psychology Dr. Jenny Kraska and golf head coach Bruce Heppler.

Want to know the best stat about Heppler and the golf program? Heppler, who is retiring at the end of the season, has maintained a perfect 100% graduation rate during his 31 seasons at the helm of Tech’s golf program, a tremendous accomplishment.

Georgia Tech’s commencement ceremonies for students receiving bachelor’s degrees will be held on Thursday and Friday at McCamish Pavilion, and the master’s ceremony will be held on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

In 2025, Georgia Tech athletics once again matches its all-time high by posting a 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), marking the fourth-straight year that Tech has matched or set a new GSR record.

Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR above 90% and prior to 2016, Tech never had a GSR above 85%. Georgia Tech’s 94% GSR is also higher than the national average of 90%, while 12 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – have team GSRs that are at or above the national average in their respective sports.

Leading the way are five programs – golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – that all have perfect 100% GSR, while football’s 93% GSR exceeds the national average in its sport by 9%.

Who are the graduating athletes?

Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Omar Arnaout (industrial design)

Ethan Curnow (M.S. – computer science)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Katie Hamfelt (industrial engineering)

Gracie Marston (mechanical engineering)

Ellie Moritz (business administration)

Isabella Turner (M.S. – health systems)

Baseball

Carson Ballard (biomedical engineering)

Brett Barfield (history, technology and society)

Parker Brosius (business administration)

Drew Burress (business administration)

Kayden Campbell (history, technology and society)

Caden Gaudette (business administration)

Jacob Lankie (business administration)

Tyler Neises (business administration)

Caden Spivey (business administration)

Men’s Basketball

Lamar Washington (history, technology and society)

Women’s Basketball

Catherine Alben (business administration)

Inés Noguero (neuroscience)

Football

Aidan Birr (M.S. – management)

J.T. Byrne (M.S. – management)

Myles Forristall (business administration)

Daylon Gordon (M.S. – management)

Ben Hollerbach (construction science and management)

Clayton Powell-Lee (business administration)

Ryan Purves (M.S. – management)

Ronnie Thomas (business administration)

Ronald Triplette (M.S. – management)

Golf

Brady Rackley IV (industrial engineering)

Benjamin Reuter (business administration)

Hiroshi Tai (business administration)

Softball

Jayden Gailey (business administration)

Reese Hunter (business administration)

Addison Leschber (literature, media and communication)

Paige Vukadinovich (business administration)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Joao Caballero (industrial engineering)

Ben Gerhard (economics)

Stephen Jones (mechanical engineering)

Julian Killius (mechanical engineering)

Charles Perks (chemical and biomolecular engineering)

Chris Richardson (business administration)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Allison Brown (neuroscience)

Kendal Chunn (nuclear and radiological engineering)

Anne Deedy (biomedical engineering)

Ava Gilroy (business administration)

Katie McKyton (biomedical engineering)

Phoebe Wright (civil engineering)

Men’s Tennis

Robert Bauer (business administration)

Christophe Clement (business administration)

Women’s Tennis

Alejandra Cruz (industrial design)

Volleyball

Deandra Pierce (M.S. – management)

Sofia Velez (business administration)

Spirit

Berkeley Chandler (M.S. – industrial design)

Hannah Clay (materials sciences engineering)

Caleb Clevenger (aerospace engineering)

Miller DeVane (biomedical engineering)

Sabrina Downey (neuroscience)

Aparna Jayanth (business administration)

Myah Kuhn (construction science and management)

Mackenzie Madison (neuroscience)

Chloe Park (computer science)

Blake Reid (aerospace engineering)

Luke Rendel (mechanical engineering)

Calvin Tomsic (M.S. – aerospace engineering)