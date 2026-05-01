The Sneaky Offensive Weapon For Georgia Tech That is Flying Under the Radar

Georgia Tech wrapped up their spring practice two weeks ago and now the team is heading into the summer and it won't be long until the week one kickoff against Colorado is here.

The offense for Georgia Tech is having to replace a lot of production from last year's team, namely at quarterback, running back, receiver, and the offensive line. The one position that is not getting quite as much attention is tight end. Georgia Tech is losing Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, Josh Beetham, and Luke Harpring from last year's team, and they had to lean on the transfer portal to supplement the position. Spencer Mermans (Yale), Chris Corbo (Dartmouth), and redshirt freshman Kevin Roche Jr are expected to be a part of this group, but the player that is flying under the radar is New Mexico State transfer, Gavin Harris.

I think Harris could be the secret weapon that is flying under the radar for the Yellow Jackets heading into the season.

Big season ahead?

I think that Georgia Tech is going to use a lot of multiple tight end sets this year under new offensive coordinator George Godsey and Harris has all the makings of being a big time weapon as a receiver and he flashed that in the spring game, reeling in a big 28-yard catch from quarterback Alberto Mendoza

Last season, Harris caught 37 passes for 533 yards and a touchdown and the 533 receiving yards were the eighth-most among NCAA Division I FBS tight ends in 2025. He caught at least one pass in all 12 games and had multiple catches in 10-of-12 contests and logged season highs with six receptions for 97 yards against New Mexico.

During his season at Central Michigan in 2024, Harris caught 11 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown and had one 13-yard rush for a score. Harris recorded 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games as a true freshman at Howard in 2023.

Tight ends coach Nathan Brock was pleased with Harris this spring:

“Gavin has been a great addition, right? I think if you really watch what he's been able to do the last couple of years at the different stops he was at, he is able to stretch the field, and he's had a bunch of career catches. At the same time, he's a much better blocker than you'd think just looking at him. But no, he's done a great job this spring of allowing us to open up the offense, be able to stretch the field and kind of move him around. I think you guys saw today some things in the scrimmage of him getting out there. I think that Gavin's gonna have a good year for us, right? He's a crafty route runner; he knows, he understands coverage. He can see where the defense is presenting them and find ways to get open.

So I've been really pleased with Gavin so far this spring and the effort that he's given us. I think that he's gonna make a difference for us this year. At the tight end position, like we've got a room that has guys with different skill sets, right? And that's been really important with us and with Coach Godsey's vision for the offense, to be able to utilize those guys and find roles for him, and Gavin's certainly gonna do that for us this fall.”

A tight end can be a quarterbacks best friend in a lot of ways and I think Harris and Mendoza are going to form a nice connection this fall in the passing game.