Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Softball Lands Texas A&M Transfer Cayden Baker

Georgia Tech made an addition through the transfer portal this week with Cayden Baker

Georgia Tech Softball had its best season in a decade by making the NCAA Tournament and making their best effort in the regional. The Yellow Jackets are looking to have an even better season starting in 2023 and they are bringing in help from the transfer portal to do that. Earlier this week, Texas A&M transfer Cayden Baker committed to play for Georgia Tech and this is a nice addition for the team next season. 

Baker is coming to Georgia Tech after having a solid freshman season in College Station and is looking to be another great addition to the Yellow Jackets lineup. 

After coming playing for Powell High School, Baker left to play for Texas A&M. During her freshman season, she recorded 43 starts and finished the season with a .261 average, two home runs and 17 RBI's. 

The good thing about getting a player that has only played one seaosn is that she is still improving and should be an integral part of the Georgia Tech lineup next season. Georgia Tech will be looking to make another run in the ACC next season and look for Baker to play a key role in doing so. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada wins the 2022 Johnny Bench award

Georgia Tech Football: Early week five preview vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Football: First look at Pitt's offense ahead of the week five game

Georgia Tech Football: Three defensive players on Pitt to watch in week five matchup

2024 Prospect Luke Bamgboye
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball: Four-Star Center Luke Bamgboye Receives Offer

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Point Guard Kayvaun Mulready

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada
Baseball

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada Wins Buster Posey Award for Nation's Top Catchers

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Cayden Baker, Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Lands Texas A&M Transfer Cayden Baker

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada Wins 2022 Johnny Bench Award

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Early Week Five Preview vs Pitt

By Jackson CaudellJun 29, 2022
Pittsburgh Wide Receiver Jared Wayne
Football

Georgia Tech Football: First Look at Pitt's offense for week five game

By Jackson CaudellJun 29, 2022
Pittsburgh Linebacker SirVocea Dennis
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive Players on Pitt to Watch in Week Five Matchup

By Jackson CaudellJun 29, 2022
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Football: New ACC Schedule Model Released

By Jackson CaudellJun 28, 2022