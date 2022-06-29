Georgia Tech Football: First Look at Pitt's offense for week five game

Georgia Tech is going to have to stop these three players in their game vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Football did not have a good game against Pitt's offense in last season's matchup in Atlanta, but they are hoping that changes in 2022.

Pitt is looking to repeat as not only ACC Coastal Champions, but ACC Champions as well. They rode their offense to the best season they had since joining the ACC, but they are going to be missing some key pieces.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers and star wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred to USC. A lot of new faces are going to have to get things done for Pitt on offense and that is what makes them somewhat of a mystery heading into the season.

So who are some guys to know on Pitt's offense to know ahead of Georgia Tech's matchup with them? Let's take a look.

Kedon Slovis- Quarterback

To replace Pickett at quarterback, Pitt went to the transfer portal to find a guy that looked to be a future star at USC. Slovis had a tremendous freshman season in 2019, throwing for 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has battled injuries during the last two seasons and is hoping that a fresh start is what he needs to get back to his level of 2019 play.

Slovis is known for his accuracy and good decision-making, both things Pickett excelled at last year. He will not have the benefit of working with former Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was a big factor in Pickett's success last season.

If Pitt is still going to have a good offense in 2022, Slovis will be the reason why.

Israel Abanikanda- Running Back

If Pitt's passing offense even takes a small step back from being one of the country's best last season, they are going to have to have a better running game.

Last year's leading rusher Israel Abanikanda is back after having a breakout season in 2022 when he ran for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also solid as a pass-catching back, hauling in 24 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown.

If the passing game struggles, Pitt may decide to rely on its deep stable of running backs and veteran offensive line. That could mean a big season from Abanikanda.

Jared Wayne- Wide Receiver

With Addison leaving for USC, Pitt is going to have to find a new top receiving threat for 2022. The top candidate to do so will be Jared Wayne, who was the second-leading receiver for the Panthers last season.

Wayne is a player that has gotten better in each season with an expanding role and Pitt is hoping that he can do the same for them this season. He caught 47 passes for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Wayne could become the favorite target for Pitt's new quarterback and that will make him a guy to watch in the matchup vs Georgia Tech.

