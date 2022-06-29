Georgia Tech will face one of the ACC's best defenses in week five of the season vs Pitt

Last season, Pitt had a very uneven defense that Georgia Tech was not able to take advantage of. This season, it is going to be even harder for Tech to score on the Panthers because this is going to be an improved defense in 2022.

Pitt had quite the split on their defense. they ranked sixth in the nation in run defense, but 115th in pass defense. The good news for them is that the entire defensive line and secondary return and that means that improvement should happen. Head coach Pat Narduzzi is an excellent defensive coach and will have this unit ready to go when Georgia Tech comes in for a visit on October 1st.

So who are the three players on the Pitt defense that Georgia Tech should be worried about the most? Let's break it down here below.

Habakkuk Baldonado- Defensive end

Habakkuk Baldonado led the Panthers in sacks last season with nine and he is hoping to make it into double digits this season.

Baldonado is a 6-5 255 LBS senior that is hoping to have his best season yet as in his last year in Pittsburgh. He has 13 career sacks and is going to be on a lot of All-ACC preseason lists this summer.

Georgia Tech is going to be young and inexperienced on the offensive line. It is imperative that they don't let Baldonado get pressure on Sims and wreck the game.

SirVocea Dennis- Linebacker

Dennis is one of the best linebackers in the country and has the potential to make game-changing plays in any game.

He led the Panthers with 82 tackles, while also chipping in 4 sacks and one interception. He creates havoc whether it is in the run game or in coverage and he is a player that Georgia Tech is going to have to know where he is at all times.

Erick Hallett II- Defensive Back

While the Panthers struggled against the pass last season, Hallett still found a way to make plays and is going to be the leader in the back of the Pitt defense this season.

Hallett was the fourth-leading tackler on the team last season and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. He is not the biggest or most physically imposing player on the Pitt defense, but he has a knack for making plays and being in the right position.

