Georgia Tech Volleyball Back in AVCA Top Ten

For the sixth time in the last seven polls, Georgia Tech Volleyball has made its way back into the top ten of the AVCA Coaches poll.

Georgia Tech Volleyball remains one of the best programs in the ACC Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit- Danny Karnik

The Yellow Jackets are 13-4 this season, including a 6-2 mark in the ACC and there is still room to move up as well. While Georgia Tech has lost matches to Louisville and Pittsburgh this season (both of those programs are also in the top ten), they are going to get a chance to face them again.

Some of the most impressive marks from this team are being second in the ACC in kills per set and assists per set and being fourth in hitting percentage.

While Georgia Tech is a great all-around team, they are led by Julia Bergmann, who is having a great season. She currently leads the ACC in kills per set and points per set. If Bergmann continues to perform at a level like this, Georgia Tech is going to be one of the best teams in the ACC all year long.

Georgia Tech has two more ACC matches coming up this week against Boston College on Friday and Syracuse on Sunday.

