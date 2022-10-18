Georgia Tech Volleyball Back in AVCA Top Ten
For the sixth time in the last seven polls, Georgia Tech Volleyball has made its way back into the top ten of the AVCA Coaches poll.
The Yellow Jackets are 13-4 this season, including a 6-2 mark in the ACC and there is still room to move up as well. While Georgia Tech has lost matches to Louisville and Pittsburgh this season (both of those programs are also in the top ten), they are going to get a chance to face them again.
Some of the most impressive marks from this team are being second in the ACC in kills per set and assists per set and being fourth in hitting percentage.
While Georgia Tech is a great all-around team, they are led by Julia Bergmann, who is having a great season. She currently leads the ACC in kills per set and points per set. If Bergmann continues to perform at a level like this, Georgia Tech is going to be one of the best teams in the ACC all year long.
Georgia Tech has two more ACC matches coming up this week against Boston College on Friday and Syracuse on Sunday.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Everything from Brent Keys's press conference ahead of the game vs Virginia
ACC Basketball: Three ACC teams in initial AP Top 25
Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Florida State announced
Georgia Tech Projected to make Bowl game by ESPN
Georgia Tech Opens as a three-point favorite over Virginia
Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker mid-season report card
Georgia Tech Football: Mid-Season Defensive line report card
Georgia Tech Football: Mid-season offensive line report card
Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at the ACC Coastal standings after week seven