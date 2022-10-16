Georgia Tech Football: Offensive Line Mid-Season Report

Heading into the season, Georgia Tech was only returning one starter (Jordan Williams) on the offensive line and this was thought to be a weak link for the team. Those projections have not been wrong.

This is a young unit with quite a few first-time starters, but it has been a struggle for the Yellow Jackets up front, and a lot of the issues that this team has on offense can be traced back to the offensive line. For example, I think the running backs are an explosive group and would be putting up better numbers behind a more consistent line. The line has struggled to keep quarterback Jeff Sims upright at times as well.

There is not a unit on the team that needs to see more improvement over the final stretch of the season than the offensive line.

Offensive Line Mid-Season Grade: F

It might be a harsh grade, but frankly, it is the only one that makes sense. The offensive line ranks 12th in the ACC and 109th nationally in sacks given up and the run blocking has not quite been there either, as the Yellow Jackets rank eighth in the ACC in rushing offense and 70th nationally.

The starting unit has been fairly consistent from a starting lineup standpoint this year and hopefully that will be something to build on as this season goes on and into future seasons.

Kansas transfer Corey Robinson II has been the starter at left tackle in every game, Weston Franklin has been the guy at center, Joe Fusile at right guard, and Jordan Williams at right tackle. There has been some switching at left guard with Paula Vaipulu and Alabama transfer Pierce Quick seeing time in different games. Offensive tackleJakiah Leftwich has been getting snaps and had to come in the game vs Duke.

This is a young offensive line that has had to face some of the best defensive lines in the country already this season. Still, their performance has been poor this season and for this team to challenge for a bowl game, there is going to have to be an improvement over the final six games.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at the ACC Coastal standings after week seven

ACC Football: Week seven scoreboard and results

Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels resigns from position

Georgia Tech names Alabama's J Batt as its new athletic director

Georgia Tech Football: Tight end Mid-Season Report Card

ACC Football: Official Week seven game predictions

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris is no longer with the team

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Todd Monken