ACC Football: Scoreboard and Results From Week Seven

The ACC only had four games today, but they carried an impact on the conference. Miami was trying to stay alive in the ACC Coastal race by beating Virginia Tech on the road, Syracuse was looking to clinch bowl eligibility vs NC State (who was missing their starting quarterback), Clemson had a tough road trip against Florida State, and North Carolina and Duke continued thier rivalry.

So who were the winners in the ACC in week seven?

Miami 20 (3-3), Virginia Tech 14 (2-5)

Miami snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It was not pretty, but Miami found a way to take down Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and snapped their three-game losing streak. Tyler Van Dyke had another solid game throwing the football, but Miami's running game was still not very good and the Hurricanes had trouble with penalties today.

Virginia Tech is still searching for an identity and has been unable to form one. Offensively this team could not get anything going and if it were not for Miami's penalties, the defense was not really getting stops.

Miami has a home game against Duke next week and Virginia Tech will be on a bye.

Syracuse 24 (6-0), NC State 9 (5-2)

Syracuse remained undefeated with their win against NC State Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has gotten the Orange off to an improbable 6-0 start and now, Syracuse will have a big matchup with Clemson next week that could determine the winner of the ACC Atlantic.

The Syracuse defense held NC State to nine points and running back Sean Tucker had a solid day on the ground.

It was a tough day for NC State not only because of this loss but also because starting quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season with an injury. It has been a disappointing season in Raleigh relative to the expectations they had coming into the year.

NC State will have a bye week before a Thursday night game vs Virginia Tech.

Clemson 34 (7-0), Florida State 28 (4-3)

Clemson got another win over Florida State on Saturday night Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State started fast in this game before Clemson came roaring back and was leading the game 34-14 at one point. Florida State scored a couple of late touchdowns to make the game closer, but this was not in doubt for most of the night.

Tigers running back Will Shipley had over 100 yards on the ground and it was another solid effort from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Tigers remain in the playoff hunt with a win today and Florida State loses its third game in a row.

Clemson takes on Syracuse next week with first place in the Atlantic division on the line. Florida State has a week off before a home game against Georgia Tech.

North Carolina 38 (6-1), Duke 35 (4-3)

North Carolina remains in first place in the ACC Coastal after this week Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Duke and North Carolina had a high scoring affair tonight and the end result was am exciting finish that ended in Duke throwing an interception on the final drive of the game. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was once again fantastic and had 380 yards passing and three touchdowns. It was another struggle for the North Carolina defense, as Duke quarterback Riley Leonard had perhaps his best game of the season.

The Tar Heels remain in sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal.

North Carolina is off next week and then has a home game against Pittsburgh. Duke travels to Miami in hopes of stopping their losing streak.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels resigns from position

Georgia Tech names Alabama's J Batt as its new athletic director

Georgia Tech Football: Tight end Mid-Season Report Card

ACC Football: Official Week seven game predictions

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris is no longer with the team

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Todd Monken

Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Mid-Season Report Card

Georgia Tech Men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner speaks on NIL at ACC Media Days